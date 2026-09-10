Phillies' Magic Number Nearing Single Digits Following Win Against Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to secure a nice win on Wednesday night in what ended up being a high-scoring affair. With the victory, the team continues to get closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Coming into the game on Wednesday, the Phillies and Houston Astros figured to be facing off in what was expected to be a low-scoring game with two very good pitchers on the mound.

For Philadelphia, it was Cristopher Sanchez taking the ball, and for the Astros it was Hunter Brown. However, it was the offenses that were the story in this one, with a combined 18 runs being scored in the game.

Fortunately, it was the Phillies who were able to score more, securing a 11-7 win. In the bottom of the sixth inning, it was Kyle Schwarber who was able to come through with the big hit for Philadelphia.

With the bases loaded, Schwarber was able to hit a grand slam, which was his 44th home run of the season. The decision to sign the slugger this offseason to a new long-term deal has proven to be a very wise move for Philadelphia, and he has been really good once again.

Now, the Phillies will be facing off in the rubber game against Houston on Thursday afternoon with their magic number nearing single digits.

Magic Number Hits 12

Sep 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) watches his grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the win on Wednesday, the Phillies are now 82-64 on the season and are just three games back of the Atlanta Braves in the division, while also holding a 1.5-game lead on the Chicago Cubs for the first wild card spot.

Philadelphia has gotten some help from the Tampa Bay Rays against the Braves, but this is a Phillies team that is playing well. On Thursday, with winning the series against Houston as the goal, Philadelphia will have Zack Wheeler taking the mound.

The right-hander has been much better in his last two starts, and a third consecutive good outing would likely ease the concerns from a bad August. It is a bit of a light schedule day around the majors, but the Braves will be in action once again against the Rays.

With a win and an Atlanta loss, the Phillies could be within two games heading into their massive weekend series. Philadelphia will have to be focused on the task at hand, but they are getting closer and closer to clinching a playoff berth.