Bryce Harper Hoping To Continue Success of Home Run Derby Pitcher

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is no stranger to the biggest stages that the MLB has to offer.

A nine-time All-Star and two-time National League MVP, he has certainly lived up to the hype that has surrounded him since he was in high school and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Harper will be looking to add to his impressive resume by attempting to become only the fifth player in MLB history to win the Home Run Derby multiple times. He picked up a victory in the event in 2018 when he defeated his current teammate, Kyle Schwarber, who was then representing the Chicago Cubs, 19-18 in front of his, at the time, hometown fans of the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Looking to be victorious once again in front of the hometown faithful, Harper is hoping that Dino Ebel can continue his MLB Home Run Derby success as a pitcher and get him his second crown.

Bryce Harper picked Dino Ebel as Home Run Derby pitcher

Jul 15, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League outfielder Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers (37) poses with the trophy and third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after winning the 2024 Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Now the third base coach of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies star texted recently asking if he would pitch to him at the derby. Harper won the event with his father, Ron, throwing to him in 2018, but he wasn’t able to return this year.

"He hasn't been throwing," Harper said, via ESPN.

While it would have been awesome to try and win the event a second time with his dad throwing to him, Harper has a good luck charm in Ebel, who has been on the mound throwing to several previous winners of the event.

Three players whom Ebel has pitched to in the Home Run Derby have been victorious: Vladimir Guerrero Sr. in 2007, Albert Pujols in 2015 and Teoscar Hernandez in 2024. Last year, during the swing-off to determine the winner of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, it was Ebel who pitched to Schwarber, who went 3-for-3 and won for the NL.

Harper is certainly hoping that history will repeat itself. The person throwing the pitches is as important as the person swinging the bat, having to locate the ball right where the slugger wants it to send balls over the fence.

Given the experience both Harper and Ebel have in the event, the Philadelphia slugger has to be considered amongst the favorites to win the event in what is a loaded field. Four of the top 10 home run hitters in the MLB thus far this season will be duking it out to win the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby.