Bryce Harper Shares Wild Suggestion for MLB Home Run Derby

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be well represented at both the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby.

Six players have been named to the National League All-Star Team, with outfielder Brandon Marsh being a starter. He will be joined by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper.

On the mound, the Phillies will have Cristopher Sanchez, who could be the starter for the NL All-Star Team, closer Jhoan Duran and starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo. Before the game takes place on July 14, two Philadelphia sluggers will be partaking in the home run derby.

Harper and Schwarber have both committed to the event that will be held on July 13. It will be a great experience for the hometown fans, with the festivities being held at Citizens Bank Park, to see two of their favorite players battling it out with other great sluggers from around the league.

Bryce Harper suggest metal bats for portion of the MLB home run derby

Jul 15, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League first baseman Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies (3) reacts during the 2024 Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Already an exciting event for fans, Harper has suggested a tweak for the home run derby that would take things to another level. As shared by MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN, the Phillies’ slugger has pitched the idea of changing to metal bats when the gold balls are introduced.

“Bryce Harper has a fun idea for the HR Derby: When the gold balls are brought into play, let the hitters swing aluminum bats.

That would be a show... and you might see balls leave Citizens Bank Park,” Olney shared in a post on X.

If fans are impressed by the feats of power that MLB players already showcase using a wooden bat, they would be truly left in awe watching them swing metal bats. Balls would be launched into the night sky and onto terraces around the stadium, with a few certainly leaving the park entirely.

It would be a sight to behold if the MLB home run derby participants used metal bats in any capacity to see what they could really do.

Bryce Harper has a fun idea for the HR Derby: When the gold balls are brought into play, let the hitters swing aluminum bats.

That would be a show... and you might see balls leave Citizens Bank Park. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 10, 2026

This will be the third home run derby appearance for Harper. In his first appearance, in 2013, while representing the Washington Nationals, he finished as the runner-up behind Yoenis Cespedes, who was representing the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

Harper returned to the competition in 2018, this time in front of his home fans at Nationals Park. He was victorious in his second attempt, defeating Schwarber, who at the time was representing the Chicago Cubs, 19-18 in the final round.

The veteran first baseman will be trying to become only the fifth player to win multiple home run derbies in a career. Cespedes, Pete Alonso and Prince Fielder have all done it twice, while Ken Griffey Jr. is the only person to have accomplished the feat three times.

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