Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Talk About Dueling in Home Run Derby

The Philadelphia Phillies' two biggest stars as far as position players -- Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber -- will not only be in this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game, but they will also compete in the home run derby on Monday.

Of course, both events will take place at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia, the home of the Phillies. This is the ninth time Harper has been chosen to take part in the Midsummer Classic, and it is Schwarber's fourth selection to the event.

Harper commented on competing against his teammate in the 2026 Home Run Derby and possibly going against him in the final round, per MLB.com.

“Yeah, it should be fun. Obviously, two teammates doing it at the same time. I’d imagine we’re probably on separate sides of the bracket if I had to guess -- just in case we get [to the finals].

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber excited to continue home run derby rivalry

Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) celebrates winning the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“But there’s a lot of really good guys that can hit homers.”

This will be the third appearance apiece in the home run derby for both Harper and Schwarber. In 2018, Harper won the competition, and it was Schwarber whom he defeated in the final round. Harper can become the fifth player to win the competition more than once.

Could the home run derby title again come down to a duel between Harper and Schwarber? Schwarber seems to like the idea, especially since it would be happening in the friendly confines of South Philly.

“That would be fun,” said Schwarber. “I think it would be awesome. Especially in Philadelphia, where our fans obviously are going to get a chance to show what they’re capable of, and what we’ve seen for years and years of pure electricity.

“So, I think it would be a pretty cool ending there. That could happen, but hopefully we’ll see what happens.”

Schwarber, 33, is leading the majors with 32 home runs, and he has a superb OPS of .927. He had a National League-high of 56 homers last year and, at least to a certain extent, it seems he's only getting better with age.

Meanwhile, Harper, who is also 33 years of age, has manufactured 57 runs batted in and 20 home runs so far this season.

With a 5-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, the Phillies head into the All-Star break with a 54-43 record and trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by just two games in the NL East standings. They have recovered from a 9-19 start in beautiful fashion, and while a reinforcement or two via the trade market will be needed, they have established themselves as a real threat for the second half of the season.

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