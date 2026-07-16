Byron Buxton Has Emphatic Response to Phillies Trade Rumors

While the Philadelphia Phillies have staged a miraculous turnaround after starting this season 9-19, they are still a piece or two short of being a true World Series contender.

Their pitching staff has holes in it, both in terms of the starting rotation and the bullpen. But two other needs Philadelphia has are help in the outfield, especially after Adolis Garcia's season-ending injury, and a right-handed threat at the plate.

ESPN Major League Baseball insider Jeff Passan named Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton as a "dream match" for the Phillies on the trade market -- and what a match he would be.

He is batting .271 with an OPS of .904 so far this season, and he has 45 runs batted in and 25 home runs through 75 games. He has made the All-Star team three times, including this year, and he won the Gold Glove award in 2017.

Byron Buxton would be great fit for Phillies

Jun 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) looks on against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But actually landing Buxton seems like the type of dream that one only sees while deep in REM sleep. It doesn't seem like the Twins are open to trading him, and he also has a no-trade clause.

Reporter Tim Kelly asked Buxton if he'd be open to waiving that no-trade clause in order to head to Philly, and he responded with a nay.

"I asked Byron Buxton if there would be any wiggle room on waiving his no-trade clause if the Phillies were interested in trading for him: 'I ain’t going nowhere,'" Kelly wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

With a 48-49 record, Minnesota doesn't seem to be going anywhere of note anytime soon, although it trails the first-place Chicago White Sox by just three games in a relatively weak American League Central division. But Buxton is arguably its best player, and the team is just three years removed from a first-place 87-75 finish.

I asked Byron Buxton if there would be any wiggle room on waiving his no-trade clause if the Phillies were interested in trading for him: “I ain’t going nowhere.” — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) July 13, 2026

Buxton is 32 years of age, but he's coming off the best season of his career in the majors. In 2025, he posted an .878 OPS while putting up 83 RBIs and 35 home runs in 126 games.

One downside he brings is that he's injury-prone. He has appeared in over 100 games just three times in his 11 previous MLB seasons, although he has played in 75 contests so far this year. Buxton is currently on the 10-day injured list due to a right hip ailment.

But make no mistake: If a Buxton trade to the Phillies ever saw the light of day, it would greatly help their quest to win their first World Series championship since 2008.

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