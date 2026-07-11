Cubs Outfielder Floated as Trade Candidate For Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing well of late and have turned their season around ever since replacing Rob Thomson with interim manager Don Mattingly.

They are looking to end the first half on a high note, entering play on July 11 with a 52-43 record, only three games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

But the Phillies have some definite roster holes, and they aren't limited to their porous pitching staff. When two-time MLB All-Star Adolis Garcia went down with a season-ending lat injury, it created a sizable void in right field, and it is a void that needs to be filled at some point.

The Chicago Cubs happen to have a viable starting right fielder who could get traded, and with the depth they have at that position, he could fit the bill for Philadelphia.

Could Seiya Suzuki Be of Help to the Phillies?

Jun 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates his walk-off single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seiya Suzuki may not be the type of player who will make the All-Star team at some point, but he has proven himself both in right field and at the plate. Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan named him as a potential fit for the Phillies via the trade market.

"Suzuki has been very consistent since coming to MLB in 2022 and is having another solid season. He has a big arm in right field, is a solid runner and defender and is on-pace for 25 homers in another above-average offensive campaign. He doesn't have a plus-plus raw tool and is just 5-foot-11, but he's good at everything every year."

So far this season, Suzuki has a batting average of .270 and an OPS of .819, and he has registered 15 home runs and 47 runs batted in through 78 games. Last season, he logged 103 RBIs and 32 homers as he helped Chicago finish 92-70, its best record since 2018.

On July 8, he hit a three-run blast in the top of the seventh inning to ensure a 9-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Seiya Suzuki breaks it open with a 3-run dinger 💪 pic.twitter.com/OG3ZZ7ShOz — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2026

Offensively, Philadelphia could use some help and another hot bat. While Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have been their usual fantastic selves, J.T. Realmuto has been struggling to the tune of a .199 batting average, and Garcia's offensive numbers were down from previous years before he got hurt.

With Garcia out, Gabriel Rincones Jr., a rookie whom the Phillies drafted in 2022, has taken over in right field. But he hasn't been of much help at the plate, and while he has shown a bit of improvement in that category of late, he cannot be counted on to be the solution.

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