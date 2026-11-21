One of the bigger needs that the Philadelphia Phillies have to address this offseason is behind the plate.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has revealed that a goal of the team is to find a complement for veteran J.T. Realmuto at catcher so that he isn’t being relied upon to carry such a heavy workload. It is something the team wanted to do in 2026, but they didn’t have suitable options.

Garrett Stubbs, who was recently designated for assignment, and Rafael Marchan shared the backup duties behind Realmuto. Neither player offered much with the bat, and Realmuto had the least productive season of his career, prompting the search for more options at catcher this offseason.

The Phillies are going to have to keep looking, because one of the more intriguing options, Joey Bart, is now off the market. He was recently designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Cubs opted to claim him, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

Source: Joey Bart to the Chicago Cubs. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 20, 2026

A first-round pick, No. 2 overall, in the 2018 MLB Draft, of the San Francisco Giants, Bart was viewed as the long-term replacement for the great Buster Posey. He didn’t come close to living up to expectations with the Giants, which prompted them to trade him to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The change of scenery did wonders for Bart, whose tantalizing tools started to translate on the field. In 80 games with the Pirates in 2024, Bart had a .265/.337/.462 slash line with an OPS+ of 121. He hit 13 home runs and 11 doubles with 45 RBI, producing a 2.2 bWAR.

A top-10 catcher in wOBA and xwOBA, Bart more than made up for his underwhelming, but not destructive, level of defense with his production at the plate. While his performance cooled off in 2025, he still had a passable 93 OPS+

Joey Bart would have been great fit for Phillies

Jul 4, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Joey Bart (16) hits an RBI double against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His performance took a bigger step back in 2026, which led to him being well-traveled, going from the Pirates to the Atlanta Braves before landing with the White Sox. Now, the Cubs are taking a shot on him.

In his final season of being arbitration-eligible, Bart is projected to earn $2.9 million. That isn’t an exorbitant salary, and he would have presented the team with an upgrade, at least offensively, to pair with Realmuto.

Even at his least productive, he would have provided more offense than Stubbs and Marchan did. While his defense wouldn’t have been as impactful, Philadelphia needs a little more punch offensively behind the plate and he could have provided it.

One interesting takeaway from Chicago claiming Bart is that Carson Kelly will almost assuredly be moving on. As a free agent, he would certainly fit the bill as an offensive upgrade for the Phillies to create a tandem with Realmuto. However, Bart is expected to have a considerably cheaper salary than Kelly.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!