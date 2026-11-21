With the offseason underway, there is starting to be some action around the league, and the Philadelphia Phillies will be looking for ways to improve.

Now that the offseason is underway, the Phillies will be trying to address some glaring needs on the team. Philadelphia has some clear areas to address this offseason, starting with their bullpen and the outfield.

Both of these areas have been an issue for the team for the last couple of years, and while they have tried to address these needs, it hasn’t worked out for the most part.

Down the stretch, these struggles became even more apparent and contributed to their being eliminated from the postseason. Now, the Phillies must be aggressive in their pursuit of help.

While there is uncertainty about what the future of baseball is going to be, the offseason should still be busy. Recently, some more players entered free agency with their contracts being non-tendered. One of those players was New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz. The right-hander was a good pitcher for New York last season and could be a great option for the Phillies.

Cruz Becomes an Appealing Option

Aug 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) reacts after being taken out of the game during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Yankees non-tendering Cruz's contract, he is now a free agent and one that should be on the radar of the Phillies. Philadelphia is a team that needs high-leverage help in the bullpen, and the right-hander was in that type of role with the Yankees last year.

At 36 years old, Cruz wouldn’t be a long-term option for the Phillies, but he pitched well in 2026 and could help quite a bit. Last year with the Yankees, he totaled a 4-6 record and 3.13 ERA. In 54.2 innings pitched, he struck out 67 batters.

The Phillies have some options that are right-handed in the bullpen to be in high-leverage situations, but as shown in 2026 and years before, there is no such thing as too many options in the bullpen.

Due to his age, a one-year deal is likely what it would take to get the job done, and that would be appealing for them. Philadelphia still has the desire to be a contender, and with a veteran core, there is reason to believe that the title window is still open.

However, in order to achieve what they want next year and find some more success in the postseason, they have to improve this offseason. Adding a player like Cruz would certainly help them with that goal.