How Did Harper Move Forward After a Detrimental Mistake? He Thought of His Son

Bryce Harper made what potentially could’ve been a season-ending mistake for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies were facing elimination, and any mistake could’ve cost Philadelphia their season.

With the game tied at one in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Braves were threatening with runners on first and second and one out with their No. 2 hitter Drake Baldwin at the plate.

What looked like a routine fly ball to right field turned catastrophic. Harper misplayed the fly ball, which got over his head and allowed the go-ahead run to score, as Atlanta took a 2-1 lead. He nearly recovered by jumping at the last moment, but the ball tipped off his glove and rolled to the wall. The batted ball was ruled a double.

The Braves scored a second run in the frame before Phillies’ starter Cristopher Sánchez escaped further trouble. Philadelphia went into the eighth inning down 3-1 with just six outs to go.

Two of the game’s most prolific hitters, Kyle Schwarber and Harper, were due up to begin the top of the eighth. The Phillies instantly tied the score, as Schwarber mashed a home run to right-center to lead off the inning before Harper, who just about 15 minutes earlier made one of the biggest mistakes of his life, followed with a home run of his own— a clutch game-tying blast to right-center.

Recovering from such a disheartening moment is no easy task in general. But to do so just several minutes, a half an inning later to help keep your team’s season alive and make up for your mistake? That’s impressive.

How was Harper able to do it? By thinking about his son Krew.

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ll tell you what,” Harper said, “I was thinking about Krew, my son, what I would say to him in that situation. I think it’s a learning situation — not for myself but everybody else as well.

After making such a poorly timed mistake that could’ve been a defining moment in his career, Harper somehow found a way to put that behind him and focus on the next opportunity.

“I think you try to flush it as quickly as possible,” Harper said. “I grew up playing in a lot of big games. I’ve said it in the past about the postseason: Playing huge games that people are counting on you from the time you are 10 years old all the way until now, I don’t think people understand what that feels like or looks like. Because when you guys were 10 years old, you probably weren’t playing in front of 3,000 people yelling and screaming at you, wondering why you’re not the player you want to be or anything else.”

Harper is a 15-year veteran who has been through it all during his career, helping him to know how to handle this matter.

“I’ve been through a lot of situations to get me to this point,” Harper said. “You make a play like that, and I’m hearing it out there, obviously.”

“But how quickly can I turn the page and just get past that moment? Knowing that I’m still coming up to the plate to hit and knowing that in the postseason, it doesn’t matter what you did the at-bat before, the inning before. It’s what you do in that moment.”

Harper’s ability to put that moment behind him as quickly as he did is truly remarkable. What could’ve been a moment that the Phillies, the fans and himself sat with the entire off-season can now be looked at as an afterthought with the way he made up for his mistake and helped Philadelphia stave off elimination.

Sánchez gave Harper some encouragement after the inning ended.

“After that play with Harp, I went to find him on the bench,” Sánchez said through an interpreter. “And I told him he was going to have a great moment.”

Which is exactly what transpired moments later.

In the clubhouse after the game, Harper, while shaking his head, said:

“What a sport.”

Harper went from misplaying a ball that could’ve ended the Phillies’ season to delivering a clutch game-tying home run just one inning later. Now, Philadelphia will play a winner-take-all Game 3 in Atlanta.