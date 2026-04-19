Phillies Should Be Concerned About Injury to Catcher J.T. Realmuto

The tough stretch of baseball has continued for the Philadelphia Phillies, and in their loss to the Atlanta Braves, they saw one of their key players leave the game early.

It has not been a great start to the season for the Phillies. Through 20 games, they have an 8-12 record, and there really isn’t too much going right for the team. While there is plenty of talent on the roster, they aren’t pitching well, and they aren’t hitting well either.

Prior to the game on Saturday against the Braves, the team announced that star closer Jhoan Duran would be heading to the injured list with an oblique strain. The timing of Duran going to the IL is certainly not ideal with the team struggling, and it could be a significant blow.

With him out, the team will undoubtedly need players to step up, and now they have to worry about another player as well. In the sixth inning on Saturday, catcher J.T. Realmuto left the game early with back tightness.

For a veteran like Realmuto in a taxing position, that is not an ideal injury. Fortunately, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, he isn’t expected to need a trip to the injured list from what manager Rob Thomson told him, but it will be unlikely for Sunday.

“We’re checking on him now,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said, “I doubt he’ll play tomorrow.”

Another Obstacle for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

While it is good news that Realmuto isn’t expected to need a trip to the IL, back tightness at 35 years old has to be a concern. The veteran catcher has been a very reliable and durable one for the Phillies, but he plays a demanding, physical position and isn’t getting younger.

So far this season, Realmuto has been one of the better and more consistent hitters in a lineup that has not performed well. In 16 games, he has slashed .280/.368/.380 with one home run and four RBI. Even though the power numbers have been declining, he is still a good contact hitter at the plate and can provide value offensively.

With Realmuto likely out for Sunday, it will be Rafael Marchan who probably gets the start for Philadelphia. This season, he has struggled at the plate, slashing .043/.083/.174 with his one hit being a home run.

Even though he might be able to avoid an IL stint, the Phillies should be a bit concerned with this injury for their veteran catcher.