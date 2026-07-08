Jacob Misiorowski Recalls ‘Awesome’ Moment With Phillies’ Veteran at All-Star Game

Bob Nightengale of USA Today took a deep dive into Milwaukee Brewers’ young phenom Jacob Misiorowski, speaking about his season so far, which the Philadelphia Phillies were on the receiving end of, being named an All-Star for the second consecutive year, as well as his experience at last year’s All-Star Game.

At 24 years old, Misiorowski has taken the world by storm with his talent on the mound. Unlike any other pitcher in the league, Misiorowski is consistently hitting 100+ mph on the radar gun and is the only pitcher to throw 103 mph this year, doing so an impressive 63 times. The top speed he’s got to is 105.5 mph, which he did in his last start.

His ability to throw this hard deep into games is another reason why Misiorowski is unique, as he continues to set historic marks with his velocity.

Misiorowski pointed out one Phillies player in particular, recognizing a veteran player who has left an impact on him both as a fan and now as an opposing player.

Kyle Schwarber made lasting impression on Jacob Misiorowski

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 22, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski was named an All-Star last year despite only making five career Big League starts. While many players weren’t pleased with that selection by MLB, veteran slugger Kyle Schwarber made a courteous gesture that showed why he’s one of the league’s most respected players, both for his ability on the field and his character off the field.

Prior to the All-Star Game, Schwarber walked up to Misiorowski and stopped in front of his locker to congratulate him on making the NL All-Star Team.

Speaking of his experience at last year’s All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, Misiorowski spoke highly of Schwarber.

“That was awesome,” Misiorowski said. “I mean, that was a guy that I’ve looked up to, you know, my whole life. I’ve watched him since he was with the Cubs, so it’s cool to have a guy like that come up and say congrats, and acknowledge all your success.”

It’s safe to say Schwarber left a lasting impact on Misiorowski. Having him show that respect to acknowledge and congratulate Misiorowski was a classy gesture on his part.

Especially knowing some Phillies players specifically weren’t happy with his selection to the Midsummer Classic, receiving that type of reassurance and respect from a World Series Champion and three-time All-Star must’ve meant a lot for an, at the time, 23-year-old rookie.

Misiorowski watched Schwarber growing up since his days with the Chicago Cubs, and was just 14 years old when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. He’s looked up to him while he was working on becoming a Big League player, and he took the time to shake Misiorowski’s hand and acknowledge him.

As of recently, Misiorowski turned in a performance to remember, an outing that is considered arguably one of the greatest regular season games in history. He recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts and allowed one hit in a complete-game shutout, ironically against Philadelphia.

For Misiorowski, that moment with Schwarber at his first-ever All-Star Game as a rookie is the type of gesture that shows the type of person Schwarber is, and he left a lasting impact on a young rookie that day.

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