3 Phillies Who Have To Step up if Luis Arraez Misses Time

The series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers could not have gone any worse for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Not only did they lose the game, delaying their clinching of a Wild Card spot in the National League for at least one more day and falling another game behind the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, but they may have lost Luis Arraez for the foreseeable future.

He hit a ground ball to shortstop Cooper Pratt, whose throw to first baseman Jake Bauers went awry. Arraez was able to avoid the tag attempt by Bauers and dove into first base to be safe, but it came at a cost.

He suffered what the team called a left ankle injury and had to be helped off the field. If he has to miss any time, the Phillies are going to need several players to step up and help replace their injured teammates.

3. Bryson Stott

Sep 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) reacts after hitting a double against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Arraez had to exit the game, it was Bryson Stott who moved back to second base. It is the position he played before the trade deadline, when Arraez was acquired from the San Francisco Giants.

There is certainly a chance he moves back to the keystone until Arraez is able to get back in the lineup. If that is the case, Philadelphia needs him to get back on track at the plate. They know the glove and base running will always be there, but the bat has been ice cold.

Arraez hasn’t produced at the same level he did with the Giants upon being acquired, but he has done more than Stott, who has been ice cold in September with a .558 OPS through 74 plate appearances.

2. Bryan De La Cruz

Aug 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryan de la Cruz (41) reaches first on a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see how interim manager Don Mattingly handles his lineup. If Bryce Harper moves back to the infield, someone has to step into the starting job in right field, and Bryan De La Cruz could be the answer.

He hasn’t received a lot of opportunities this season, but he has performed when his number is called. In 76 plate appearances, he has a .309/.355/.456 slash line, resulting in an OPS+ of 116, with two home runs, four doubles and 12 RBI.

De La Cruz would also be a nice upgrade defensively in the outfield, especially if he is in right field.

1. Edmundo Sosa

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a double in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Called off the bench to replace Arraez mid-game, Edmundo Sosa could be who Mattingly turns to as the starter in place of Arraez. He is incredibly versatile, capable of playing multiple positions around the diamond.

That is what makes him such a key part of the team’s bench because he is the only infield reserve; the rest of the bench is outfielders and catchers. Sosa has provided some clutch moments for the team but could be deployed now as an everyday player.

Overextending him could be troublesome, but the Phillies are lacking many options. Sosa will see more opportunities and has to step up for the team.