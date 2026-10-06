Multiple Bad Contracts Coming Off the Books Will Help the Phillies This Winter

The Philadelphia Phillies are watching from the sidelines as the MLB Postseason continues. Following a disappointing campaign, the team will be focused on the offseason and trying to find ways to improve now.

While coming back from being 10 games under the .500 mark and making the postseason was an accomplishment, this was a team that didn’t reach their potential or expectations once again.

The Phillies have a talented veteran core and one of the best starting rotations in the league. However, that wasn’t enough to get them past the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Round.

Now, Philadelphia will be back to the drawing board this offseason seeking ways to improve a team that is getting older. With the title window likely closing a bit on the Phillies, it is imperative that they get this offseason right. Philadelphia will be getting some good news, and that is that two bad contracts for the team will be coming off the books.

Phillies Have Two Big Deals Coming off the Books

May 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Nick Castellanos (21) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Athletics at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the payroll situation for Philadelphia, this is a team that isn’t afraid to spend money. Whether it be in a trade to acquire talent or in free agency, the Phillies are one of the more aggressive teams in the league, and that has led them to having a high payroll over the years.

However, with that aggressiveness has also come some bad contracts. While the Phillies have some long-term deals that they likely regret on the books for a while, they will be getting a couple of players coming off that will help alleviate some of the payroll.

With the contracts of both Taijuan Walker and Nick Castellanos ending, the Phillies are finally in the clear on two of those regrettable deals. Neither Walker nor Castellanos performed up to expectations for the team, and Philadelphia elected to part ways with each of them before their contracts ended with the team.

For Castellanos, he was on the books for just under $20 million this season, and for Walker, it was $18 million. That is a lot of money for two players that either weren’t on the team to start the year or were cut early on in the case of Walker.

Now, while there are still some undesirable contracts on the team, these two coming off the books will help. Philadelphia is going to have some needs to address this winter, and with nearly $40 million coming off, that should help quite a bit.