Phillies vs Cubs Preview in Battle of National League Contenders

The Philadelphia Phillies have dropped two series in a row against National League West foes, the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, after winning two consecutive series.

They will look to get back on track in the middle set of three in a row at Citizens Bank Park against the Chicago Cubs. Both teams are off to slow starts, looking to build positive momentum with identical 7-8 records.

What kind of matchups are on the horizon for the Phillies? Will they have advantages against the Cubs to make the most of in the coming days?

Here is a preview for each game, including probable pitching matchups, where Philadelphia looks to hold the edge.

Game 1: Javier Assad vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Looking to build some positive momentum and start a winning streak, the Phillies have the perfect player on the mound to set the tone in Game 1. Cristopher Sanchez has assumed the role of staff ace and excelled with Zack Wheeler still recovering from the blood clot he had removed last year.

He already has 0.8 bWAR in three starts with a 1.65 ERA across 16.1 innings with 23 strikeouts. His 1.06 FIP is the best in the NL, and he is anchoring the staff with an elite ERA+ of 253.

Assad was excellent in his first start of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 5.2 innings with three strikeouts, allowing only one hit and two walks. This is setting up as a low-scoring affair.

Game 2: Colin Rea vs. Aaron Nola

Apr 3, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) delivers a pitch in the seventh against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Aaron Nola struggled mightily for Philadelphia during the 2025 season, but he has gotten off to a much stronger start in 2026. He has a 3.63 ERA across three starts and 17.1 innings with 19 strikeouts and 0.6 bWAR.

Against the Giants, he was a tough luck loser, with the only blemish being a Rafael Devers three-run home run in a 5-0 loss. He will be opposed by Colin Rea, who started the season in the bullpen but had to change roles when Cade Horton went down with an injury.

This could be a much higher-scoring affair than Game 1, presenting the Phillies with their biggest edge in the starting pitching department.

Game 3: Shota Imanaga vs. Jesus Luzardo

Mar 17, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

A lot of eyes will be on the Philadelphia lineup in this one. They have struggled mightily in the early going against left-handed pitching and will be challenged by Shota Imanaga, who has consistently performed at above-average levels in his MLB career.

Jesus Luzardo’s raw numbers don’t look great with a 6.23 ERA in 17.1 innings, but there is a lot to like about some of his peripherals. He is racking up strikeouts with 26, isn’t walking many with only four, and his FIP of 2.34 hints that there is some bad luck involved with his numbers.

This could shape up as the best pitcher’s duel of the series, given the Phillies' shortcomings against southpaws and the dominance Luzardo is capable of.