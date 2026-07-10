Phillies Ace Is Most Underrated Starting Pitcher in MLB

The strength of the Philadelphia Phillies over the last few years has undoubtedly been their starting rotation.

Year in and year out, they can count on their starting pitchers to right the ship whenever things go awry. Their starting rotation can go toe-to-toe with anyone’s in baseball, and a major reason for that has been the production of Zack Wheeler.

After having to face off against Wheeler as a member of the New York Mets for the first six years of his Major League career, the Phillies signed him away in free agency ahead of the 2020 season.

His performance with Philadelphia has been taken to another level. However, when people are asked who the best starting pitcher in baseball is, no one is going to mention Wheeler. He is the most underrated hurler in the MLB, and the numbers back it up.

Zack Wheeler deserves more recognition for sustained success

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury concerns plagued him early in his career with the Mets, but they are no longer a concern. He did deal with a blood clot in his shoulder that cut his 2025 campaign short and delayed the start of his 2026 season, but when he is on the mound, he has been a workhorse for the Phillies.

Going back even a little further, there hasn’t been a pitcher as consistently productive in the MLB as Wheeler. Since the 2018 season through the present day, he has the most wins, the second most innings pitched and the best fWAR, as shared by Justin Havens on X.

Despite that incredible production, Wheeler flies under the radar because he doesn’t have the accolades and awards that some of his peers do. Since that stretch began, he has made the All-Star team only three times and doesn’t have a Cy Young Award on his resume; he has finished second twice in 2021 and 2024.

Wheeler won’t be adding to that All-Star count this year, either, despite being worthy. Because he is pitching on Sunday, the finale for Philadelphia, he is deemed ineligible to pitch. That makes being named a replacement highly unlikely, but he should have made the roster from the start.

Zack Wheeler ranks (2018-26):



Wins: 1st

IP: 2nd

fWAR: 1st



Wheeler has been the best pitcher in baseball for a 9-season stretch. He’ll have 3 All-Star selections and (very likely) 0 Cy Young Awards to show for it. https://t.co/RWOiBFj3c0 — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) July 8, 2026

Through his first 14 starts, he has a 9-1 record to go along with a 2.28 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 87 innings pitched. That is the most innings of any pitcher since he made his debut this year. He has nearly as much bWAR, 4.3, in 2026 as he did during his marvelous 2025 campaign, when he had 5.1.

In his Phillies career, he has made 171 starts since the start of the 2020 campaign and thrown 1,066 innings. His raw numbers are impressive with a 2.85 ERA, a 149 ERA+, a 2.98 FIP and a 1.008 WHIP.

A record of 78-38 has been recorded, as he gives his team a chance to win every time he steps on the mound. Wheeler is one of the best in the game and should be recognized as such.

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