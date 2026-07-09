Zack Wheeler’s Agent Shares Strong Opinion on All-Star Snub

The 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 14, at Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

It seems appropriate, as the country just celebrated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which was written and signed at Independence Hall in Center City.

The Phillies had five representatives named to the roster originally: Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh and pitchers Cristopher Sanchez and Jhoan Duran. Jesus Luzardo was added as a replacement, bringing the total to six.

However, some in the area were miffed when it was revealed that Zack Wheeler, who has made it to the All-Star game in both of the last two years and three times overall, wasn't on the roster.

Zack Wheeler's agent has strong words about NL All-Star snub

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game seven of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 24, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wheeler's agent, B.B. Abbott, seems to be ticked off about the apparent snub, especially given how well Wheeler has played this season.

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Abbott went off about his feelings regarding Wheeler not making it to the All-Star Game, especially after what the 36-year-old has been through over the last calendar year.

“You know what he wanted to talk about?” Abbott said. “‘I’ll have enough starts, I’ll get my innings, I want to get back and win the World Series and win a Cy Young.’ There was no doubt in his mind that he was getting back to this level. None. Zero. He thought this was just like, you know, he broke his arm. It never dawned on him that he wasn’t going to continue doing what he had done the last 10 years. At all.”

Last August, Wheeler was diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome after a right upper extremity blood clot near his shoulder was found. He underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery, and just like that, his 2025 season was over.

As Gelb pointed out, had doctors not acted as quickly as they did, the blood clot could've traveled into Wheeler's lungs and turned into a pulmonary embolism, which is a life-threatening medical condition. He later underwent a second procedure that required the removal of the uppermost rib near his right shoulder.

He has bounced back outstandingly ever since coming off the injured list, and Abbott just doesn't get why his client isn't in the All-Star game.

“It’s just tone deaf,” Abbott said Sunday, a day after the announcement. “I think the whole thing is tone deaf.”

So far this season, Wheeler has a 9-1 record, and the team has won 11 of his 13 starts. He has a 2.28 earned run average, and he has served up 98 strikeouts. His WHIP is at a career-best 0.908, and his ERA has never been under 2.5 for a full year.

Zack Wheeler deserved All-Star nod

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning in game five of the NLCS of the 2023 MLB playoffs at Chase Field in Phoenix on Oct. 21, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But when it comes to taking the field at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, no cigar.

This could very well be Wheeler's last MLB season, not to mention his last chance at a fourth All-Star nod. He recently made it known that he will retire at the end of his current contract, which expires following the 2027 season. Of course, there could be a labor stoppage that prevents the 2027 campaign from taking place, in which case this will be his swan song.

He is still widely respected across the baseball world, particularly for his longevity and how he has bounced back from what could've been a fatal medical event. But even the greatest of athletes tend to remember perceived slights more than their greatest triumphs.

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