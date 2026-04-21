Phillies Make Pitching Staff Change Sending Seth Johnson To Triple-A

Not much has gone right for the Philadelphia Phillies in the early going of the 2026 MLB regular season.

They are 8-14 entering play on April 21, already 7.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who swept the Phillies last week, in the National League East standings. The only reason why Philadelphia’s struggles aren’t front and center is that their rivals, the New York Mets, are playing even worse.

Looking to shake things up a little bit on the mound, the Phillies are making a change to their pitching staff. Seth Johnson, who has made three appearances in the Big Leagues this year, is heading back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

That move is being made so a spot on the 26-man roster can be opened up for Alan Rangel. As shared by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com on X, he is being promoted from Triple-A to the Big League pitching staff.

Seth Johnson sent down in favor of Alan Rangel

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Alan Rangel (57) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rangel has yet to make an appearance with Philadelphia this season, but made his debut in 2025. He pitched in five games, throwing 11 innings and producing a 2.45 ERA with a 186 ERA+.

There was some good fortune involved in his ERA and ERA+ being so strong because he issued six walks and surrendered 10 hits, but only allowed three earned runs. His strikeout rate of 17.4% is also below the league average, recording eight strikeouts during his first taste of the Major Leagues.

With Lehigh Valley, Rangel has been a starting pitcher and has performed well. He has made four starts, throwing 21.2 innings with 18 strikeouts and a 1.66 ERA.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role the Phillies have planned for him in the Big Leagues. With the struggles of Taijuan Walker, he could be used as a multi-inning bulk pitcher to help eat innings to preserve a bullpen that has been hit hard by injuries recently.

The Phillies recalled RHP Alan Rangel from Triple-A. To make room on the 26-man roster, RHP Seth Johnson optioned to Lehigh Valley. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) April 21, 2026

After veteran Zach Pop went on the injured list, star closer Jhoan Duran did as well a few days later. What was a strength for the team in the early going is going to have its depth challenged until they are healthy enough to return to the bullpen.

Johnson heads back to Lehigh Valley after producing a 7.36 ERA in 3.2 innings of work. He has allowed five hits and three walks, resulting in five runs being scored against him, three of which were earned. Four strikeouts have been recorded as well.

A first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Johnson has yet to have the success he has experienced in the minor leagues translate to the Major Leagues.