Phillies Announce Pitching Staff Changes in Response to Andrew Painter Demotion

The Philadelphia Phillies made a difficult, albeit necessary, move when they announced that starting pitcher Andrew Painter was being optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

A highly-touted prospect, he has yet to find his footing in the Major Leagues. He leads the MLB with eight losses on the year and had a 7.06 ERA after another disastrous outing against the Miami Marlins.

Painter will focus on regaining his form in the minor leagues, away from the pressures of a postseason race. Now the question becomes, who will take his spot in the rotation?

While no official announcement on who will be replacing him has been made, the Phillies did make a few changes to their pitching staff. Painter isn’t the only pitcher being demoted, as he will be joined in Triple-A by Tanner Banks.

Phillies shake up pitching staff, demote Tanner Banks with Andrew Painter

Jun 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Tanner Banks (58) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The left-handed relief pitcher has also been struggling this season. After giving up four runs, one earned, against the Marlins on June 17, his ERA sat at 5.86 on the year. He will also have time to work through his issues, as he was optioned to Lehigh Valley to make room on the 26-man roster.

Taking their places will be right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson, who was recalled, and right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson, who had his contract selected to be part of the 26-man roster.

A first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Johnson has yet to find his footing in the Big Leagues. He has made 14 appearances, throwing 18.2 innings and producing a ghastly 8.68 ERA. Three of those appearances and 3.2 innings have come in 2026, and he has a 7.36 ERA.

However, the promotion was warranted because of how well he has been performing with Lehigh Valley. He has a 1.33 ERA in 24 appearances and 27 innings with 40 strikeouts. While he hasn’t started a game this season, he has experience as a starting pitcher and could operate in a multi-inning role.

Prior to tonight’s game against the New York Mets, the Phillies recalled RHP Seth Johnson and selected the contract of RHP Bryse Wilson, both from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 26-man roster, LHP Tanner Banks was optioned to Lehigh Valley. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 18, 2026

Wilson has operated as a swingman in the MLB with 163 appearances, 57 of which were starts. He pitched with the Chicago White Sox in 2025, totaling 47.1 innings pitched in 20 appearances, five of which were starts.

However, his production with Lehigh Valley has not been particularly strong in 2026, so his promotion will raise some eyebrows. He has a 6.29 ERA in 54.1 innings with 58 strikeouts.

It will be interesting to see what roles interim manager Don Mattingly has for both Johnson and Wilson. Painter’s turn in the rotation will come back around next week, so there are a few days to figure things out.

Help was also needed with Brad Keller heading to the injured list.

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