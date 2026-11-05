Phillies Among Teams Reportedly Linked To Japanese Star

The Philadelphia Phillies are a team that many people are keeping a close eye on this offseason based on how many needs they have on their roster.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has never been shy about making big moves, and this offseason is going to be no different. With an aging core to build around, this could be the last hurrah for the current group of veterans to make a run at a World Series.

To get there, a lot of work is to be done with the roster. Figuring out a way to improve the team in 2027 is obviously atop the to-do list for Dombrowski, but he also is keeping an eye on the future, figuring out how to prepare for life after Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler.

One answer to that question could come in the form of Japanese pitching sensation, Shoki Oda. An 18-year-old who is contemplating making the jump to MLB instead of beginning his career in Japan, the Phillies are one of the teams that have been linked to him by insider Francys Romero.

Phillies connected to Japanese pitcher Shoki Oda

Shoki Oda is expected to meet with several MLB clubs in the coming hours, including the Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies, among others.



Oda would presumably be eligible to sign starting January 15, 2027, when the new international signing period begins, if it is not postponed. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) November 5, 2026

“Shoki Oda is expected to meet with several MLB clubs in the coming hours, including the Dodgers, Yankees, Phillies, among others.

Oda would presumably be eligible to sign starting January 15, 2027, when the new international signing period begins, if it is not postponed,” Romero wrote on X.

Another team to keep an eye on in the Oda sweepstakes is the Texas Rangers. According to Romero, they sent a massive contingent of eight officials to meet with the right-handed pitcher, and the meeting sounds like it went well.

The Texas Rangers recently met with 18-year-old Japanese phenom Shoki Oda.



According to sources, the Rangers had an eight-person team at the meeting, were extremely well-prepared, and left a great impression on Oda.



Director of International Scouting Jonny Clum, Assistant GM… pic.twitter.com/I1juJQ7XH9 — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) November 5, 2026

This will be something to certainly keep an eye on. It was on Oct. 15 that Oda announced his intention to move to the United States, with his intention to reach MLB at a younger age than starting his career in his native Japan.

However, it isn’t sign and MLB deal or bust for the young phenom. College baseball would be an option for him if he were to go unsigned. Given the uncertainty surrounding MLB because of labor unrest, Oda has to remain flexible because there may not be an international signing period in January.

International free agency could change drastically with a new CBA, but for now, under the current rules, Oda would be subject to the rules in place, with allotted bonus money being what teams could offer.

Shoki Oda (Yokohama HS ace) made a new history as he threw 156 kmh (97 mph) pitch, the fastest one in Koshien tournament history! pic.twitter.com/POBGnZIoVF — Highschool Baseball in Japan (高校野球) (@HS_baseballJP) August 14, 2026

Philadelphia’s interest should come as no surprise, given their desire to break into the Japanese market. They are one of only three teams to never sign a player to a free agent deal directly from Japan, along with the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins.

In addition, given the dearth of pitching assets the team has in its minor league system, adding someone of Oda's caliber would be smart. The rotation is a strength for now, but Wheeler has contemplated retirement at the end of his current contract, and Aaron Nola is 33 years old. Finding some youthful options for down the line makes plenty of sense.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!