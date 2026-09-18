Phillies Announce Corresponding Move After Claiming Jose Urquidy

The Philadelphia Phillies were in need of some pitching help with Jesus Luzardo landing on the injured list with stiffness in his left throwing shoulder.

Lacking depth in the minor league system, Dave Dombrowski went outside the Phillies organization to add some help. The team claimed veteran Jose Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, who was designated for assignment just a few days ago.

To make room on the 28-man roster to activate Urquidy, Philadelphia had to make a change to the roster. According to the team’s official account on X, the Phillies have decided to option left-handed pitcher Kyle Backhus to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Urquidy isn’t going to be eligible to pitch in the playoffs for Philadelphia, but he is going to play a key role down the stretch. With their Magic Number at five, the Phillies need help eating innings in what could be multiple bullpen games down the stretch.

Phillies option Kyle Backhus to make room for Jose Urquidy

Aug 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Backhus (19) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran righty gives them a fresh arm who can throw multiple innings on the days that Luzardo would have been penciled in to start had he not gotten injured. He has not appeared in a game with the White Sox since Sept. 8, so he should be ready to give Philadelphia whatever is needed from him.

When he was claimed from Chicago, it was reported that he would join the team today and be available to pitch. That still seems to be the case, with the Phillies' starting pitcher for tonight against the New York Mets still being TBD; that means Andrew Painter is remaining on track and will take the mound tomorrow in Game 3.

Urquidy had been solid with the White Sox in six appearances since being acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had a 4.37 ERA across 22.2 innings with a 0.3 bWAR. That was a massive improvement over the 8.53 ERA he compiled with the Pirates across 6.1 innings of work with a -0.6 bWAR.

RHP José Urquidy reported to the club today after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox yesterday. To make room on the 28-man roster, LHP Kyle Backhus was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley. Urquidy will wear No. 70. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 18, 2026

If the veteran righty can eat up innings and pitch to the 4.37 ERA that he had with Chicago, interim manager Don Mattingly will be thrilled. He will be walking a tightrope, knowing there is still work to be done to earn a playoff spot, but not wanting to overtax a bullpen that has struggled in recent weeks and will be leaned upon heavily over the last nine games.

It will be interesting to see if Nestor Cortes gets involved after signing a Major League deal with the organization a few weeks ago.

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