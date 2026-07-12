Hypothetical Trade Package Sends Jo Adell From Angels to Phillies

It is no secret where the Philadelphia Phillies are lacking and would love to upgrade ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

The team could use some starting pitching depth, with their No. 5 spot leaving a lot to be desired. A left-handed relief pitcher also needs to be near the top of their wish list, with Jose Alvarado struggling mightily.

However, their biggest need is a right-handed batter. Ideally, that will also be someone who can play right field and help replace what has been lost with Adolis Garcia, their starter, suffering a season-ending injury.

One player who would be an ideal fit for the Phillies is Jo Adell of the Los Angeles Angels. He would provide the team with the kind of production against left-handed pitching that the team is currently lacking, adding an element of power to the lineup as well.

Jo Adell would cost multiple prospects to acquire from Angels

Jul 9, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels pinch hitter Jo Adell (7) celebrates after hitting a single and driving in the game tying run against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What could it take to acquire Adell from the Angels? Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) shared a hypothetical package that could get the deal done.

He suggested that Philadelphia trade Dante Nori, Gabe Craig and Ramon Marquez to Los Angeles to acquire the right-handed slugging outfielder. That would be a bit of a steep price, but right-handed hitting outfielders are going to carry a very high price tag this trade season.

Nori was a first-round pick of the Phillies in 2024, No. 27 overall, and is the No. 5-ranked prospect in the organization. He puts the ball in play at a high rate and plays exceptional defense, making up for the lack of power in his 5-foot-9 frame.

Craig, a right-handed pitcher, is the No. 23-ranked prospect in the Phillies system. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, dominating out of the bullpen with the Baylor Bears his last three years in college.

Is Jo Adell going to be the leagues next 10+ year weak side platoon corner OF? His wRC+ v. LHP the last 3 years:



'24: 139 wRC+

'25: 154 wRC+

'26: 149 wRC+



He hits homers against LHP at a 2% faster rate than against RHP and the gap seems to be widening. pic.twitter.com/9euYZkzx6h — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) July 10, 2026

There is a chance that Craig can push to the Big Leagues in his first full year of professional baseball, possessing the mentality to get the job done.

Last but not least is Marquez, who is No. 9 in the team rankings. He has been dominating this season on the mound, blowing away the $10,000 signing bonus he agreed to as a 19-year-old when the 2025 international signing period opened.

With one of the lowest-ranked farm systems in baseball, Philadelphia is going to face some challenges competing with other teams around the league for lineup upgrades. If this is what it will cost to land Adell, they need to strongly consider pulling the trigger.

Adell is a legitimate upgrade for the Phillies as someone who crushes left-handed pitching with a .911 OPS thus far this season against southpaws.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!