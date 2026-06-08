4 Biggest Phillies Takeaways From Series Win Over White Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies finished their six-game homestand with a visit from the Chicago White Sox and continued their success after sweeping the San Diego Padres.

It was a high-scoring series, with the victor in each game recording at least six runs. The Phillies were on the right side of the slugfests twice, winning five out of six games at Citizens Bank Park this week ahead of a six-game road trip.

There were contributions from several different players who performed at an incredibly high level when it was needed most. The White Sox have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season, but Philadelphia was able to figure them out.

Here are four of the biggest takeaways for the Phillies from their games against Chicago.

Brandon Marsh Power Surge

Jun 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If there was anyone who still wasn’t paying attention to how well Brandon Marsh was performing this season, they should be now. He continued his incredible performance, showcasing a power stroke against the White Sox.

Marsh hit a home run in all three games and is riding a six-game hitting streak. In 12 at-bats against Chicago, he had five hits, including a double, to go along with the three long balls. His five RBI were tied for the team lead in the series as well.

His .338 batting average on the year is the best in baseball through June 7.

Starting Pitching Woes

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Not a single Philadelphia hurler was able to record a quality start against the White Sox. Jesus Luzardo, Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola all surrendered at least five runs in their respective starts.

Luzardo has been the best of that trio this season, but his production is not matching his performance, based on his Baseball Savant page. Painter, the highly-touted prospect, has yet to find his form consistently at the Major League level, and the team is searching for answers.

Nola had two great starts coming into the White Sox matchup, but struggled with location again and was hurt by walks. But, he didn’t give up a home run this time around.

Bullpen Excellent

Jun 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) reacts to a strike out to end the ninth inning for a victory against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the starting pitchers struggling, there was a lot of pressure on the bullpen to get the job done. They answered the call, not allowing a single run in three games and 12 innings pitched.

Jonathan Bowlan and Tim Mayza were the only two players to appear in multiple games, combining for 4.2 innings of shutout baseball. Chase Shugart struck out all three batters he faced in his outing.

Jhoan Duran continued his dominance, throwing a clean inning with two strikeouts to get the save in Game 1.

Alec Bohm Red Hot Again

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates his RBI double against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It was a tumultuous start to the campaign for Alec Bohm, but he has really found his stride recently. He is riding a five-game hitting streak and performed at an incredibly high level against Chicago.

Bohm went 5-for-11 with one home run and two doubles. His five RBI were tied with Marsh for the most in the series, as they are providing excellent production behind Bryce Harper in the order.

Regaining that power stroke is nice to see because Bohm hasn’t really come close to the extra-base prowess he showed during the first half of 2023, when he earned a spot on the National League All-Star Team.

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