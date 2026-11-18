This offseason is an important one for the Philadelphia Phillies, who have a lot of weaknesses to address on the roster.

Near the top of their to-do list is revamping the bullpen. Things are set at the back end with Jhoan Duran, their All-Star closer, anchoring the relief staff. But everything ahead of him remains a bit unsettled.

The Phillies have some relievers capable of stepping into setup roles, such as Jonathan Bowlan and Alex McFarlane. Caleb Kilian provides some promise as a middle reliever as well, and Tim Mayza is locked in as the only left-handed option currently. With at least three spots remaining open, there is work to do.

One player who is going to make an impact on the team’s decision-making is Orion Kerkering. It wasn’t long ago that he was viewed as a future closer by some within the organization, but he ended the 2026 campaign in the minor leagues.

Orion Kerkerking is big part of Phillies offseason

Aug 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) walks off the mound after the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is an X-factor for the franchise because of the many avenues the team can go down involving him. The first decision is whether or not to tender him a contract, which has to happen this week. Despite his struggles, Philadelphia should do that because it presents them with flexibility.

Kerkering still has minor league options, so the Phillies could send him back down if his struggles persisted. That provides value to a team because they wouldn’t risk losing him on waivers in the event of a roster crunch.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), he is also drawing trade interest from around the league.

“The Phillies would be selling low on Kerkering, although several teams have expressed interest, believing in Kerkering’s raw stuff and a change-of-scenery bump,” he wrote.

Orion Kerkering is intriguing trade chip

Aug 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Orion Kerkering (50) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been flashes of true dominance by the 25-year-old reliever thus far in his career. However, the lasting image many people have of him is the error he made in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers and his demotion in 2026.

Getting back what is perceived as fair value would certainly be difficult, but Kerkering is an intriguing trade chip. He could be flipped for someone in a similar situation who addresses a need elsewhere on the roster, who also has similar club control of three years.

Or, with Philadelphia in win-now mode, Kerkering could be traded to a team willing to develop him a little more in exchange for someone who can help the Phillies immediately in 2027. He showed enough promise to generate interest, but how big of a return he could net is up for debate.

For example, the Milwaukee Brewers might be willing to take Kerkering on as part of a package for closer Trevor Megill, who is reportedly available on the trade market. The Brewers get a young arm with three years of control in exchange for an impending free agent, the kind of deal they are always interested in making.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!