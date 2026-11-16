Phillies Among at Least 5 Teams Reportedly Interested in Free Agent LHP

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams that are on the lookout for bullpen help this offseason.

Their relief staff has fallen short time and time again over the last few years when it matters most. That is something President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is looking to change with some additions this winter.

The Phillies don’t have many spots available in the bullpen, with Jhoan Duran, Alex McFarlane, Jonathan Bowlan, Caleb Kilian and Tim Mayza seemingly locked into the bullpen. At least one more high-leverage arm needs to be added, and preferably, another left-handed pitcher, with Mayza being the only one.

Philadelphia could kill two birds with one stone if they were able to sign someone such as A.J. Minter. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the veteran southpaw is drawing interest from the Phillies and at least four other teams: the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.

Phillies linked to veteran LHP A.J. Minter

Aug 22, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran left-handed reliever is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, as Morosi noted. He had a 1.051 WHIP and 5.13 K/BB ratio in 2026 between his time with the New York Mets and Minnesota Twins. 48 appearances were made combined, and he threw 45.2 innings with 41 strikeouts.

Staying healthy has been a challenge for Minter at points in his career, but when he is on the mound, he has been incredibly productive. He has a 3.15 ERA across 405.1 Major League innings with 477 strikeouts, possessing the repertoire to succeed as a late-inning relief pitcher.

For Philadelphia, Minter makes a lot of sense. His extensive experience pitching in the National League East, as all but 22.1 innings of his career have come with the Atlanta Braves and Mets, is certainly appealing. He also has late-game experience with 37 saves in his career.

A.J. Minter is among the most popular left-handed relievers on the FA market, coming off one of the best seasons of his career (1.051 WHIP & 5.13 K/BB).



The Blue Jays, Nationals, Phillies, Rangers & Royals are among the teams with interest. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2026

As is the fact that he wouldn’t be nearly as costly as someone such as Adrian Morejon. The San Diego Padres All-Star free agent relief pitcher received the qualifying offer, which would mean the Phillies have to surrender their second and fifth-highest draft picks along with $1 million in international bonus pool money on top of the lucrative long-term deal Morejon would command.

With the relief pitching market seemingly being set at $11-12 million by Emilio Pagan and Evan Phillips, getting in on Minter before the market really explodes would be a smart move by Philadelphia.

Tim Hill is already off the board, re-signing with the New York Yankees, which took away at least one other potential option the Phillies were considering.

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