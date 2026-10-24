Phillies Bold Prediction for Alec Bohm Is Best for Both Sides

It is no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies are going to seek upgrades for their lineup this offseason.

They would like to add some more power to their lineup, especially from the right side of the plate. Ideally, that infusion of power would come in the form of an outfielder, as their production from that positional group was underwhelming in 2026.

How the Phillies go about addressing their lineup concerns will be impacted by whatever happens with Alec Bohm. The team’s first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, No. 3 overall out of Wichita State University, he has been a mainstay in the team’s lineup since making his debut in 2020 and finishing in second place in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Set to hit free agency, there are pros and cons to bringing Bohm back for another year with the team. Will that be the outcome this winter? Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia believes so, offering a bold prediction on how things will unfold.

Alec Bohm predicted to sign qualifying offer from Phillies

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) looks on before game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Phillies extend the qualifying offer, and Bohm accepts it. It would be an expensive one-year agreement, but it may be the cleanest compromise for both sides,” Weintraub wrote.

The one-year qualifying offer is worth $23.15 million this offseason. Bohm’s annual average on a multi-year deal in free agency wouldn’t get close to that number, so it is easy to see why he would accept such an offer.

This past year, he earned $10.2 million, so that is a significant raise on his contract. It would be an opportunity for Bohm to bet on himself, looking to move further away from the historically poor start he had to the 2026 campaign.

His performance in the second half and in the postseason certainly built a strong case to come back for at least one more season. He may not be the prolific power-hitting source the team needs, but right-handed run producers don’t grow on trees, and he has proven capable of being that.

The Alec Bohm era in Philadelphia might not be over just yet.@RAJr_20 and @JimSalisbury215 explain why a qualifying offer and a top prospect’s timeline could align perfectly. pic.twitter.com/oXyDqietl2 — The Phillies Show (@ThePhilliesShow) October 20, 2026

For the team, it makes a lot of sense to make the qualifying offer to him. Should he decline the offer and sign a deal elsewhere, the Philadelphia would receive some much-needed draft compensation to restock their farm system.

If he accepts, as Weintraub has predicted, it gives them another year of insurance in case top prospect Aidan Miller isn’t ready to play at the Big League level. After missing nearly the entire 2026 season because of a back injury, having Bohm in the mix as a placeholder is smart.

Making the qualifying offer keeps some maneuverability and flexibility for the team, while ensuring there will be a spot open in the infield as soon as 2028 for Miller.

Bohm proved in the postseason he can be a difference maker in the middle of the order. But with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber entrenched as the first baseman and designated hitter, finding a long-term fit for Bohm is difficult with Miller waiting in the wings.

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