Why Phillies Must Sign Alec Bohm This Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies were unable to pull off a win in Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves, and their offseason will officially start.

In what was a very entertaining series between the Braves and the Phillies, it was Atlanta that was able to prevail with a Game 3 win. Aaron Nola got off to a tough start in this game, and the Philadelphia offense wasn’t able to get much done against the six pitchers that the Braves threw at them.

The issues that plagued the Phillies were ultimately what ended up contributing to them being eliminated, and their poor play down the stretch and not being able to set their rotation properly, either in a short series, didn’t help.

Now, what will be a very interesting offseason will be set to begin for Philadelphia. This is a core that hasn’t been able to get over the hump in the playoffs for the last several years, and perhaps the time to really try and shake things up is coming.

However, they do have a couple of key players that will be free agents, and one of them is Alec Bohm. Following a great second half of the year, he should be a player the team tries to keep.

Why Phillies Must Sign Bohm

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) sits in the dugout after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that the season is over, Philadelphia will be entering a very interesting offseason. While there will be a lot of talk about whether or not baseball is going to be played in 2027, that isn’t going to stop teams from trying to improve.

One key free agent for the Phillies is going to be Bohm. The slugger has had his fair share of ups and downs with the team, but he was a key player for them after his slow start to the year and should be part of their plans long-term.

While the overall numbers for Bohm weren't great because of the slow start, he was able to get them to be respectable following a tough couple of months. Overall, he slashed .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs and 88 RBI.

However, after the All-Star break, he was fantastic for the Phillies. During that span, he slashed .298/.369/.425 with four home runs and 41 RBI in 63 games played.

While the direction of Philadelphia is unclear right now, Bohm is a player that they should be looking to hold on to. At 30 years old, he is still in his prime, and with this being a veteran team, holding on to him makes a lot of sense.