Ranking 4 Most Important Pitchers for Phillies in Wild Card Round

The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t make it easy on themselves, but they finally clinched a spot in the postseason on the final day of the regular season, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3.

That clinched the No. 3 Wild Card spot and No. 6 seed in the National League, setting up a Wild Card Round series with their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies struggled against the Braves this season, going 4-9 and being outscored by 23 runs.

If they are going to advance to the NLDS, they are going to need their pitching staff to step up and carry the team. Here are the four most important pitchers Philadelphia will be leaning on during the NLWC.

4. Alex McFarlane

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) reacts after a strike out to end the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been a great season for Alex McFarlane, who burst onto the scene with Double-A Reading and has quickly turned himself into an indispensable part of the Phillies’ bullpen. He could be the relief pitcher that interim manager Don Mattingly has the second most trust in.

McFarlane moved up the pecking order when Orion Kerkering was struggling earlier in the month. While he failed his first test in the four-game series against Atlanta, giving up a game-tying three-run home run to Ronald Acuna Jr., the rookie bounced back after that.

He is going to be asked to fill a high-leverage role in the bridge to Jhoan Duran. There is certainly a chance his number is called all three games, depending on the situation.

3. Jesus Luzardo

Sep 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What role Jesus Luzardo will fill for Philadelphia in the postseason is anyone’s guess. His last start came on Sept. 7, a complete-game shutout against the Braves, before landing on the injured list with shoulder stiffness.

He was able to return to the mound in Game 162, throwing a shutout inning and needing only four pitches to complete the frame. Luzardo will assuredly be on the roster, but his workload is anyone’s guess.

It is hard to envision him being deployed like a relief pitcher in the fashion that he will throw multiple games in the NLWC; if the team advances, they’d want him ready to start games again. The four-pitch workload means he will presumably be available to pitch in any game, but Mattingly has to pick the spot correctly, because it may be a one-time thing in the NLWC.

2. Jhoan Duran

Sep 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) celebrates final out in win against the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch a playoff spot at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a struggle for the Phillies to get the ball to their All-Star closer, but when they have, Jhoan Duran normally gets the job done. If Philadelphia has a lead late, he will be counted on to shut the door once again.

There is a lot of pressure in the closer’s role as the last line leading a team to victory. He had a career season and has been excellent in his playoff career, not allowing a run across 8.2 innings.

The Phillies need that to continue against Atlanta.

1. Cristopher Sanchez

Sep 20, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn’t much set in stone for Philadelphia when it comes to their pitching plans. They were going to use the off day on Monday to evaluate things and put together a plan for Game 1 to stitch together 27 outs.

One thing they do know for sure is that Cristopher Sanchez will be taking the ball in Game 2. There is going to be pressure on him to get the job done because he will either be pitching with the team on the brink of elimination or looking to advance them to the NLDS.

Confidence is high in Sanchez getting the job done, leading the NL with an 8.1 bWAR for the second straight year. He also had the most wins in the league with 18.