Phillies Bullpen Worries Reach New Level Against Astros

It is fair to wonder how different this season would be for the Philadelphia Phillies if they didn’t experience so many bullpen woes.

There have been several areas of concern for the team throughout the 2026 regular season, but the bullpen has consistently been an issue. Their big free agent addition, Brad Keller, didn’t have the impact the team had hoped he would before landing on the injured list with a UCL injury.

Building the bridge to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran has been a challenge. Orion Kerkering is having his role changed after struggles against the Atlanta Braves. Left-handed production has been spotty all season. Jonathan Bowlan has been scored upon in three straight appearances and four out of his last five.

Getting the ball to Duran has been incredibly difficult for interim manager Don Mattingly. However, even when he gets the ball, his performance has not been at the level the team has become accustomed to in recent outings.

Jhoan Duran suffers another loss blowing tie game

Aug 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) reacts after getting final out during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the series finale against the Houston Astros tied 1-1 going into the ninth inning, Mattingly called upon his most reliable relief pitcher to keep his team in the game. Duran entered and promptly blew the game.

After getting Christian Walker to ground out, Cam Smith took Duran deep for his 20th home run of the season, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead, which would end up being the final score.

While he has been lights out for the Phillies this season, this is the second time in three appearances that Duran has been scored upon when he took the mound in a tie game, resulting in a loss for the team.

It certainly isn’t time to panic, since Duran has been great in the second half. There could have been some fatigue since he was pitching for the second day in a row.

But opponents already have 23 hits against him in 92 plate appearances after he surrendered only 24 in 126 plate appearances in the first half. The long ball by Smith is only the second home run that he has allowed this season.

However, it is understandable why fans may be feeling as if this is rock bottom. If they cannot feel confident when Duran enters the game in the later innings, it is going to be a challenge navigating the remainder of the regular season.

Philadelphia needs him performing at a high level, especially given the current state of the rest of the bullpen.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!