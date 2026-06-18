Phillies Could Address Outfield Needs in Trade With Red Sox

The MLB trade deadline isn’t until Aug. 3, but the Philadelphia Phillies are already starting to look for ways to upgrade their roster.

Their No. 1 priority ahead of the deadline is to add help to the outfield. They have been hit hard by injuries, with Adolis Garcia tearing his lat and Johan Rojas having to undergo an internal brace operation for his elbow.

That decimated their depth, with the Phillies already making a move, acquiring Derek Hill from the Chicago White Sox in a trade. They also called up Gabriel Rincones Jr., one of their top prospects, to the Big Leagues.

Alas, they aren’t done adding to the outfield. They are “on the prowl” for an impact outfielder, and Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) mentioned two Boston Red Sox players as potential targets for Philadelphia.

Phillies could address outfield need in trade with Red Sox

Jun 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

“I also think Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu of the Red Sox would be strong fits,” he wrote in a recent mailbag piece.

The Red Sox are a team many people will be keeping a close eye on ahead of the trade deadline. Entering play on June 17, they were in last place of the American League East with a 29-41 record.

Having already fired manager Alex Cora, they look like they will be sellers ahead of the deadline with some incredible trade assets. Among them are their outfield duo of Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu, who would both look great in Philadelphia.

Duran may never replicate the 9.0 bWAR campaign he had in 2023, leading the MLB with 48 doubles and 14 triples. His OPS+ is under 100 for the first time with an 87 thus far in 2026, producing a slash line of .214/.270/.398, but he still remains a valuable asset.

His bat speed remains excellent, which can hopefully translate to better results at the plate. He is also an impact player on the bases, with his Baserunning Run Value of +1 being in the 88th percentile.

Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu both great fits for Phillies

Jun 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) celebrates his home run as he runs the bases during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Defensively, Duran is a difference-maker as well. He has a Fielding Run Value of +4, which is in the 84th percentile, and Outs Above Average of +5, which is in the 93rd percentile.

Abreu is putting together arguably the best season of his career with a .276/.337/.429 slash line with an OPS+ of 116. He has already produced 2.7 bWAR after having 3.6 in 2024 and 2.4 in 2025.

Most impressively, Abreu would help bolster the team’s lineup against left-handed pitching despite being a left-handed hitter. He has crushed southpaws this year with a .380/.425/.494 slash line in 88 plate appearances.

Like Duran, he is an impact player defensively with +4 Fielding Run Value, landing him in the 87th percentile. A right fielder, Abreu would address the team’s biggest need in the lineup currently.

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