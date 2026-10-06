Phillies 2026 Award Winners: MVP, CY Young and Most Improved

The Philadelphia Phillies have started their offseason preparations much earlier than anyone within the organization was hoping they would begin.

They were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Atlanta Braves in three games, bringing an end to what was a roller coaster campaign. There were some highs and lows throughout, with attention soon to shift to Dave Dombrowski and how he will upgrade the roster and who will take over as manager.

Before diving fully into offseason items, let’s take a look back at the 2026 campaign, handing out some team awards. Here are the selections for Phillies MVP, Cy Young and the Most Improved Player on the team.

MVP: First Baseman/Right Fielder Bryce Harper

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) hits a double to right field against Atlanta Braves pitcher Robert Suarez (not pictured) during the sixth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were certainly a few deserving candidates for this award. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber led the MLB with 45 home runs. Cristopher Sanchez and Jhoan Duran were dominant on the mound all season long.

But the selection for team MVP is Bryce Harper, with one of the main reasons being the two positions listed in front of his name. He was willing to make a change defensively, going back to the outfield after four years at first base to help the team win and to accommodate the addition of Luis Arraez.

That leadership certainly played a part in being named team MVP, along with his overall production. He played in all 162 games for the first time in his career and led the NL with 107 walks, remaining an elite player at the plate.

Harper finished with a .269/.380/.485 slash line, hitting 29 home runs with 32 doubles and 87 RBI. He remains one of the best players in baseball after his age-33 campaign.

Cy Young: Starting Pitcher Jesus Luzardo

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) reacts in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would have been hard to envision Jesus Luzardo receiving recognition for any season-long awards with how 2026 started for him. He had a 5.77 ERA through his first eight starts, but underlying metrics hinted that better days were on the horizon.

Numbers never lie, as Luzardo turned into one of the best starting pitchers in the MLB from that point on. He finished the season with a 2.86 ERA, which was lower than both Sanchez and Zack Wheeler.

Over his final 22 appearances of the season, Philadelphia went 19-3. Luzardo had an 11-2 record with 136 innings pitched, recording an ERA of 1.92 to go along with 164 strikeouts and only 40 walks. He was unhittable, with the only thing slowing him down being some shoulder stiffness after he threw the first complete-game shutout of his career on Sept. 7 against the Braves.

Most Improved: First Baseman/Third Baseman Alec Bohm

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) during the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies didn’t really have anyone who fit under the normal criteria to be the Most Improved Player of the Year. Normally, it is year-over-year production, but it is being adjusted slightly for Philadelphia to someone who overcame a slow start.

Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola both had strong cases, but it is Alec Bohm who gets the nod. He had a historically poor start to the 2026 season, dealing with off-field issues in a lawsuit with his parents, but he was able to overcome that and finish the season on a high note. He was arguably the team’s best hitter in the second half, and he performed in the playoffs as well.

Bohm finished the season going 4-for-12 in the postseason with a double and home run, knocking in a run in all three games. He didn’t strike out once and drew one walk. Could that production with legitimately good defense at first base, and he could be looking at a strong free agent market, something that was unthinkable a few months ago.

Teams are desperate for right-handed-hitting run producers, and Bohm fits the bill as a corner infielder who had 88 RBI with 15 home runs and 29 doubles.