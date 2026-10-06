Phillies 2026 Award Winners: MVP, CY Young and Most Improved
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The Philadelphia Phillies have started their offseason preparations much earlier than anyone within the organization was hoping they would begin.
They were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Atlanta Braves in three games, bringing an end to what was a roller coaster campaign. There were some highs and lows throughout, with attention soon to shift to Dave Dombrowski and how he will upgrade the roster and who will take over as manager.
Before diving fully into offseason items, let’s take a look back at the 2026 campaign, handing out some team awards. Here are the selections for Phillies MVP, Cy Young and the Most Improved Player on the team.
MVP: First Baseman/Right Fielder Bryce Harper
There were certainly a few deserving candidates for this award. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber led the MLB with 45 home runs. Cristopher Sanchez and Jhoan Duran were dominant on the mound all season long.
But the selection for team MVP is Bryce Harper, with one of the main reasons being the two positions listed in front of his name. He was willing to make a change defensively, going back to the outfield after four years at first base to help the team win and to accommodate the addition of Luis Arraez.
That leadership certainly played a part in being named team MVP, along with his overall production. He played in all 162 games for the first time in his career and led the NL with 107 walks, remaining an elite player at the plate.
Harper finished with a .269/.380/.485 slash line, hitting 29 home runs with 32 doubles and 87 RBI. He remains one of the best players in baseball after his age-33 campaign.
Cy Young: Starting Pitcher Jesus Luzardo
It would have been hard to envision Jesus Luzardo receiving recognition for any season-long awards with how 2026 started for him. He had a 5.77 ERA through his first eight starts, but underlying metrics hinted that better days were on the horizon.
Numbers never lie, as Luzardo turned into one of the best starting pitchers in the MLB from that point on. He finished the season with a 2.86 ERA, which was lower than both Sanchez and Zack Wheeler.
Over his final 22 appearances of the season, Philadelphia went 19-3. Luzardo had an 11-2 record with 136 innings pitched, recording an ERA of 1.92 to go along with 164 strikeouts and only 40 walks. He was unhittable, with the only thing slowing him down being some shoulder stiffness after he threw the first complete-game shutout of his career on Sept. 7 against the Braves.
Most Improved: First Baseman/Third Baseman Alec Bohm
The Phillies didn’t really have anyone who fit under the normal criteria to be the Most Improved Player of the Year. Normally, it is year-over-year production, but it is being adjusted slightly for Philadelphia to someone who overcame a slow start.
Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola both had strong cases, but it is Alec Bohm who gets the nod. He had a historically poor start to the 2026 season, dealing with off-field issues in a lawsuit with his parents, but he was able to overcome that and finish the season on a high note. He was arguably the team’s best hitter in the second half, and he performed in the playoffs as well.
Bohm finished the season going 4-for-12 in the postseason with a double and home run, knocking in a run in all three games. He didn’t strike out once and drew one walk. Could that production with legitimately good defense at first base, and he could be looking at a strong free agent market, something that was unthinkable a few months ago.
Teams are desperate for right-handed-hitting run producers, and Bohm fits the bill as a corner infielder who had 88 RBI with 15 home runs and 29 doubles.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.