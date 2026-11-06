Phillies Could Take a Flyer on Red Sox Outfielder via Trade

After losing the first round of the playoffs this past year, it’s time for the Philadelphia Phillies to look ahead to the 2027 season.

Improvements are expected to be made to the roster, whether they be internal changes within the organization or changes outside the organization, on either the trade market or the free agent market.

CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry created a list of the Top 25 MLB trade candidates during the 2026-27 offseason, selecting a list of players he believes could be moved from their current teams before Opening Day 2027.

The trade market is going to be a key potential way the Phillies look to improve their roster, with outfield help being a top priority. An outfielder who could be available on the trade market is the Boston Red Sox’s Jarren Duran.

Phillies named potential fit for Jarren Duran

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duran has been a franchise player for the Red Sox, but struggled last season. He slashed just .207/.266/.361 with 20 homers, 15 doubles, five triples, 69 RBIs, 66 runs scored and a .627 OPS. It was the worst season of his career since his rookie year, which could indicate he will be traded this offseason, as a change of scenery may help him return to form.

Despite having a rough 2026 season, the 30-year-old has had success in the past with Boston. He was an All-Star in 2024, which was the best season of his career, while also finishing eighth in American League MVP voting that season. He slashed .285/.342/.492 while posting career highs with 21 homers, 75 RBIs, 111 runs scored, 34 stolen bases and an .834 OPS. He led all of baseball with 48 doubles and 14 triples.

Adding Duran to a Philadelphia roster that includes Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and JT Realmuto could help him to return to form, knowing he doesn’t have to carry an entire offense and could help him to feel less pressure.

Perry considers Duran to be a “bold possibility from contenders” according to the list. Perry defines this category as “Core contributors on teams with legit playoff/World Series aspirations who, despite those factors, still may be on the block for reasons of salary escalation, to fill roster needs elsewhere, or to make room for an incoming high-ceiling prospect.”

Perry believes that the chances that Duran gets traded this offseason are relatively high, at 50%. Duran has been on the trade block and involved in trade rumors since last offseason, and it already seems to be true, as this offseason is just underway.

The Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers are also listed as suitable fits for Duran this offseason.

In what will be a crucial offseason for the Phillies, acquiring another outfielder will be a focus, with Duran being considered an ideal fit. It would be a risk to take considering the season he is coming off of, but the success he’s had in the past makes it a deal that could be worth taking a chance on.

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