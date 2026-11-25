For the first time since 2019, the Philadelphia Phillies are on the lookout for a new starting third baseman.

Alec Bohm, who has held down that spot since making his Major League debut in 2020, has left the team in free agency. He has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Kansas City Royals, ending what has been a roller coaster tenure with the franchise.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Bohm never quite reached the level franchises hope a player does when selected that high, but he was a more than serviceable player. A consistent run producer in the middle of the order and an All-Star in 2024, he certainly has his moments.

While there were some frustrations and a few fans will not be upset that he is gone, Bohm’s departure has created a massive void in a lineup that already had some holes to fill. As things currently stand, the options to replace him are not overly inspiring.

Phillies current 3B options are not great

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Otto Kemp (4) returns to the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanGraphs Roster Resource Depth Chart currently has Otto Kemp as the starting third baseman. After failing to solidify his role as the right-handed hitting platoon in the outfield in 2026, it is hard to envision him being handed a starting role.

Kemp has produced a -0.9 bWAR in 75 Major League games thus far in his career. Another potential option to replace Bohm is Shay Whitcomb, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants earlier this month.

A former top prospect of the Houston Astros, Whitcomb has also struggled to find his footing in the Big Leagues. Across 89 games and 200 plate appearances, he has a .196/.232/.307 slash line.

Phillies have to go outside of the organization to replace Alec Bohm

Jul 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates his three RBI double during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Options in free agency are incredibly limited at third base. Edmundo Sosa, a Phillies free agent, is likely the best option remaining, with Bohm and Teruaki Sato both off the board. Eugenio Suarez is another player teams could turn to.

Bryson Stott, who moved to third base after the team acquired Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the trade deadline, could go to the hot corner again if Arraez is re-signed or Philadelphia makes a free agent splash at second base. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Gleyber Torres and Brandon Lowe are some of the top players available to the Phillies at the keystone.

More than likely, the internal option Philadelphia would turn to as Bohm’s replacement is Aidan Miller. The top positional player prospect in the organization has been talked about at length as an option for the team in 2027, and his performance at the Arizona Fall League certainly helped his case.

That would be a lot of pressure on a youngster who has 37 career plate appearances above Double-A, but there aren’t many options to choose from within the organization currently.

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