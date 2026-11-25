The Philadelphia Phillies officially have a void to fill in their lineup with third baseman/first baseman Alec Bohm departing in free agency.

He has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Royals, creating an opening at the hot corner for the first time since 2020. While there were some frustrations during his tenure with the franchise, Bohm had been a reliable source of run production as a right-handed hitter.

Replacing him will be easier said than done. Options at third base aren’t plentiful in free agency, which could push the Phillies to the trade market. Or is there an internal option they are ready to turn to?

Here are three players, one of each, that Philadelphia could target to replace Bohm in the starting lineup.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) runs after hitting an infield single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year’s free agent class isn’t very strong. There are corner outfielder options to choose from, which the Phillies need. The other deep position is second base, which the team doesn't need. However, signing one of those second basemen who have experience elsewhere around the diamond, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. does, would make a lot of sense.

Chisholm Jr. moved to third base upon being acquired by the New York Yankees in a trade with Gleyber Torres entrenched at second base. He and Bryson Stott are both capable of playing the keystone and hot corner, with the coaching staff deciding throughout the winter which player is better at each spot.

In what was considered a down year in 2026, the dynamic Chisholm Jr. still stole 41 bases and hit 19 home runs. That kind of production is something this lineup needs more of. An added bonus: he turns only 29 years old in February, adding some much-needed youth to the mix.

Casey Schmitt

The trade market could ultimately be where Philadelphia turns if they seek an upgrade outside of the organization. One player who checks a lot of the boxes they are looking for is Casey Schmitt of the San Francisco Giants.

Schmitt will be only 28 years old for the 2027 season and is under team control through 2029, so this wouldn’t be a one-year stopgap. He is incredibly versatile as well. Third base is his best position defensively, but he has logged innings at first base, second base, shortstop and left field.

Acquiring him could be viewed not only as a Bohm replacement, but as an Edmundo Sosa replacement as well; a right-handed hitter who can fill in all over the diamond.

These two front offices have experience working together. To knock down the prospect value Schmitt would demand, maybe the Phillies would instead be willing to take on the money owed to Willy Adames or Matt Chapman and officially move Trea Turner off shortstop to create the necessary room in the infield.

Aidan Miller

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Philadelphia decides they won’t like any internal options and go with a player already in the organization, the answer will be Aidan Miller. There have been several indications the team plans to have him in the mix in 2027, and letting Bohm walk in free agency is yet another reason for that.

The star prospect missed all but four regular-season games during the minor league season because of a back injury. He played in the postseason and participated in the Arizona Fall League, where he remained healthy and produced.

Being available is the No. 1 concern for him right now, as he has battled several injuries. As long as he can stay on the field, he will be squarely in the mix as the Opening Day third baseman in 2027.

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