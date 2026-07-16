Angels’ Mike Trout on Whether He’d Like To Join Phillies

Despite their recent success after starting the 2026 Major League Baseball season 9-19, the Philadelphia Phillies would love to secure some sort of roster upgrade prior to the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

They need to augment their pitching staff, particularly their group of relief pitchers, and they need help in the outfield, as well as a legitimate right-handed hitting threat. The Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-time World Series champions, continue to win games in bunches despite not being healthy, and Philadelphia will need some more firepower to be able to deal with them when it matters most.

Phillies fans got a look at Mike Trout, the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer who plays center field for the Los Angeles Angels, during Tuesday's All-Star game at Citizens Bank Park. With so many trade rumors swirling around the streaking Phillies, it seemed only inevitable that he would be asked about the possibility of coming to the team via trade.

Trout gave a response where he seemed to somewhat evade the question without fully evading it, while seemingly leaving the door open for himself.

Mike Trout answers question about possibly being traded to Phillies

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) warms up before the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I hear this a lot," Trout said, per CBS Sports. "I enjoy coming to Philly. I'm an Angel, obviously. I got a no-trade clause, so it's ultimately my decision. But, like I said, I love Philly."

This year marked the 12th time Harper was chosen to take part in the Midsummer Classic. The three-time American League MVP isn't quite the same player he was several years ago, but he does have a solid 39 runs batted in and 18 home runs in 78 games this season.

It should be mentioned that Trout grew up in Millville, N.J., which is just under an hour away from Center City. Back in 2019, Bryce Harper talked about wanting to recruit Trout to come to the Phillies just after he signed his big contract with the team.

“I love Philly”



🔔 Mike Trout repeatedly asked about a potential trade to the Phillies & waiving no-trade clause



"I didn’t think I was going to hear this question… I enjoy coming to Philly. I’m an Angel. I got a no-trade clause. So, it’s ultimately my decision… I love Philly” pic.twitter.com/VwwY2J5YC3 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 14, 2026

“If you don’t think I’m gonna call Mike Trout in 2020 to have him come to Philly, you’re crazy,” Harper said at the time, per MLB.com.

Of course, Trout remained with the Angels, a franchise that has reached the playoffs just once since he started his MLB career with them in 2011. Now that he's closer to the end of his career than the beginning of it, it seems to make sense that he would switch teams to chase a World Series championship.

The Angels are currently 38-59, which is tied for the worst record in Major League Baseball. One would figure they will look to be sellers by the trade deadline, but that remains to be seen.

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