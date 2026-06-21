Phillies Expected To Get Much-Needed Bullpen Reinforcement Soon

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a wonderful job getting their season back on track, but to continue this level of success, they need to address some weaknesses on the roster.

Arguably, their biggest need at this point is in the bullpen. They have an elite backend option in Jhoan Duran, and Orion Kerkering has turned into a great setup man in front of him. However, there is a major need for a left-handed pitcher who can help bridge the gap to their star closer.

Jose Alvarado has been inconsistent this season with a -0.5 bWAR. He is currently the only southpaw on the 26-man roster in the bullpen, with Tanner Banks being demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley along with Andrew Painter.

However, that is going to change very soon. As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic on X, the Phillies are going to get a much-needed reinforcement with Kyle Backhus expected to be activated by the team ahead of their game on Monday against the Washington Nationals.

Kyle Backhus set to make return to Phillies

Apr 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Backhus (19) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Backhaus has been performing well thus far during his rehab assignment and will fill a major void in the Philadelphia bullpen. Overall, he has made seven appearances with the IronPigs and has a 1.17 ERA across 7.2 innings with 12 strikeouts and only two walks.

He hasn’t experienced as much success in the Big Leagues in 2026. Backhus has 10 appearances, with his last one coming on April 25 against the Atlanta Braves when he allowed one run on two hits in one inning of work.

His ERA stands at 4.66 across 9.2 innings of work with 10 strikeouts and only one walk allowed. While he doesn’t have much experience working in high-leverage situations in the Big Leagues, he could be thrust into a prominent role if he carries over his minor league success.

Backhus, a lefty, will likely be activated Monday by the Phillies. https://t.co/zSiDJncE48 — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) June 21, 2026

The Phillies need to find a reliable late-game option from the left side with Alvarado’s struggles, and Backhus will get the first crack at it. This will be something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, as the trade market could be the only avenue to addressing this glaring weakness.

Another thing to watch for is the corresponding move to get Backhus back on the roster. Will Seth Johnson or Bryse Wilson, both of whom were added when Painter and Banks were demoted, head back to Triple-A?

Will another veteran on the roster be designated for assignment? Something will have to give, and it will be interesting to see what direction Dave Dombrowski and the decision-makers decide to go in.

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