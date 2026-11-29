Philadelphia Phillies fans are running out of patience with the team this offseason.

While the Phillies haven’t made any additions to their Major League roster, they have officially lost third baseman Alec Bohm, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Kansas City Royals in free agency.

It is frustrating for a fan base to see a small-market team such as the Royals sign one of their players away while the Phillies remain idle thus far this offseason. However, what has the fan base truly concerned is the work the New York Mets are doing.

Whatever gap existed between the two franchises is gone. Both entered the offseason with weaknesses to address, but only one of them has been aggressive in filling them: the Mets. And that aggressiveness is going to pay dividends for years to come because it isn’t just impactful Major League players they have signed; they are locking their homegrown talent into long-term deals.

Mets are setting up incredibly bright future

Sep 6, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge (3) and A.J. Ewing (9) jog off the field after a great defensive play by Carson Benge (3) during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the uncertain future of the MLB with labor unrest likely leading to a lockout, New York has made two excellent decisions with their emerging stars, A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge.

Ewing agreed to a massive long-term extension with the team: an eight-year, $95 million deal after a dynamic debut in 2026. It was the largest pre-arbitration deal in franchise history and a good one for both sides, buying out all of his arbitration years and potentially three years after that if the $25 million club option in Year 9 is exercised.

With a 3.1 bWAR in 2026, Ewing quickly established himself as a building block for the franchise. He is going to be sharing the outfield with Carson Benge for a long time, as the Mets’ other star youngster also agreed to a long-term extension.

Benge agreed to an eight-year, $130 million contract, taking the record away from Ewing that he held for about 24 hours. He made the Big League roster right out of spring training and improved as the year went along, resulting in a 4.1 bWAR rookie campaign with a 118 OPS+. The young outfielder hit 20 home runs, 22 doubles and stole 22 bases.

The Carson Benge extension rewards an excellent rookie season and strengthens a New York Mets core that is looking even better now than it was at the end of the season. Mets are building around Skubal, Soto, Lindor, McLean, Benge and Ewing. First on the Benge deal was @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2026

As if it wasn’t hard enough for Philadelphia and its fan base to come to grips with the fact that the window is closing on their current core, they are watching one of their division rivals build a strong, sustainable core to build around for the next decade.

An outfield of Ewing, Benge and Juan Soto is among the best trios in MLB. The Mets still have Francisco Lindor as well and landed the crown jewel of this year’s free agent class, agreeing to a historic contract with ace Tarik Skubal.

Along with Skubal, New York added Paul Goldschmidt to address their need for a right-handed hitter in the lineup and Alex Vesia, one of the best left-handed relief pitchers available on the market.

That is a lot of upgrades for a Mets squad looking to undo some mistakes from last offseason. The Phillies have a lot of work to do to improve their outlook for 2027 and beyond to keep pace with their rivals.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!