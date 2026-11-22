Phillies Path to Playoffs Complicated by Tarik Skubal Joining Mets
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The biggest strength for the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the offseason and ahead of the 2027 season, whenever it may start, is their starting rotation.
Christopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Zack Wheeler are as good a trio as any team in baseball owns. The back end of the rotation, with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter, showed some promise in the second half of the season, elevating the team to another level.
While that will still be a dominant group for opponents to have to face off against, the Phillies are now going to face another challenge from another starting rotation in their division. The New York Mets, who have been seeking an ace to anchor their rotation for years, have finally found one.
The Mets have signed the crown jewel of this year’s free agent class, Tarik Skubal, to a historic contract. New York agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with the star lefty, which includes a $45 million signing bonus.
Tarik Skubal signs historic deal with Mets
After a down 2026 season, the Mets were going to be aggressive, seeking to upgrade their own weaknesses. Finding a starting pitcher to elevate the rotation was one of their needs, and they have addressed it with the best option available.
Now that New York has added Skubal to the mix, the Phillies’ path to a playoff spot has become much tougher to navigate. The Mets have a strong argument for being at least on par with Philadelphia now that Skubal is in the mix, and there are going to be even more additions this offseason.
For the Phillies, this is horrible news. They have struggled mightily against left-handed pitching in the last few years, and now they have to compete against one of the best southpaws in the sport. Trying to compete against him and Chris Sale, who both won Cy Young Awards in 2024, is going to be incredibly difficult.
Over the last three seasons, Skubal has been arguably the best pitcher in MLB. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2024 and 2025, and would have competed for the award again in 2026 had he not gotten hurt or been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the last three seasons, he has made 88 starts and has a 2.42 ERA and 655 strikeouts across 546 innings, compiling 17.7 bWAR. His control has been excellent, walking only 95 batters and possessing an elite changeup.
Given that he doesn’t rely heavily on overpowering opponents with his staff and high velocity, Skubal should age more gracefully than other aces in baseball. That is not great for the Phillies, who haven’t been able to produce against lefties of any caliber, let alone someone who is the best in the business.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.