The biggest strength for the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the offseason and ahead of the 2027 season, whenever it may start, is their starting rotation.

Christopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Zack Wheeler are as good a trio as any team in baseball owns. The back end of the rotation, with Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter, showed some promise in the second half of the season, elevating the team to another level.

While that will still be a dominant group for opponents to have to face off against, the Phillies are now going to face another challenge from another starting rotation in their division. The New York Mets, who have been seeking an ace to anchor their rotation for years, have finally found one.

The Mets have signed the crown jewel of this year’s free agent class, Tarik Skubal, to a historic contract. New York agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with the star lefty, which includes a $45 million signing bonus.

Tarik Skubal signs historic deal with Mets

BREAKING: Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets are in agreement on a nine-year, $450 million contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2026

After a down 2026 season, the Mets were going to be aggressive, seeking to upgrade their own weaknesses. Finding a starting pitcher to elevate the rotation was one of their needs, and they have addressed it with the best option available.

Now that New York has added Skubal to the mix, the Phillies’ path to a playoff spot has become much tougher to navigate. The Mets have a strong argument for being at least on par with Philadelphia now that Skubal is in the mix, and there are going to be even more additions this offseason.

For the Phillies, this is horrible news. They have struggled mightily against left-handed pitching in the last few years, and now they have to compete against one of the best southpaws in the sport. Trying to compete against him and Chris Sale, who both won Cy Young Awards in 2024, is going to be incredibly difficult.

Tarik Skubal's nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets. @JonHeyman was first on the agreement. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2026

Over the last three seasons, Skubal has been arguably the best pitcher in MLB. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2024 and 2025, and would have competed for the award again in 2026 had he not gotten hurt or been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the last three seasons, he has made 88 starts and has a 2.42 ERA and 655 strikeouts across 546 innings, compiling 17.7 bWAR. His control has been excellent, walking only 95 batters and possessing an elite changeup.

Given that he doesn’t rely heavily on overpowering opponents with his staff and high velocity, Skubal should age more gracefully than other aces in baseball. That is not great for the Phillies, who haven’t been able to produce against lefties of any caliber, let alone someone who is the best in the business.