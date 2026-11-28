One of the biggest needs that the Philadelphia Phillies had on the roster coming into the offseason was a left-handed relief pitcher.

Jose Alvarado hit free agency, and after a tumultuous last two years, he was likely not being brought back. Brooks Raley, who was acquired in a trade from the New York Mets ahead of the trade deadline, was so ineffective he didn’t even make the team’s Wild Card Round roster.

The Phillies did re-sign Tim Mayza, who was solid as both a middle reliever and opener for the team. Tanner Banks was also signed to a deal and brought back for at least one more year, but the need for a left-handed relief pitcher still persisted.

One of the top options available this offseason in free agency, Alex Vesia of the Los Angeles Dodgers, would have been a great fit in Philadelphia. Alas, not only did the Phillies not sign him, but they are going to have to go through him in the National League East.

Gap between Phillies and Mets widening with Alex Vesia signing

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is because one of their rivals, the New York Mets, made another splash in free agency, agreeing to a three-year, $39 million deal with the talented southpaw. The deal is still pending a physical, but if Vesia does in fact join the Mets, it certainly puts them ahead of Philadelphia in the NL East pecking order.

Phillies fans are assuredly not happy watching their team remain idle while direct competition improves and is active this offseason. New York has been aggressive, filling holes on the roster after a disappointing 2026 campaign that followed an offseason many of their fans felt was mishandled by the front office.

The Mets can’t go back in time to bring back Pete Alonso, but the blow has certainly been softened with the addition of two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, who provides the team with the ace they have been looking for.

Along with the pitching upgrades, New York signed veteran Paul Goldschmidt to address their need for more right-handed hitting. He and Jacob Young can combine to be a formidable duo as a platoon at first base.

Alex Vesia and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year deal worth $39 million, pending physical, league sources tell The Athletic.



Over the last handful of seasons, Vesia has performed as one of the most dependable high-leverage lefty relievers. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 28, 2026

Those are three areas of need that the Mets had that they have upgraded significantly. Signing Vesia, knowing Philadelphia also needed help in the form of a left-handed relief pitcher, makes it sting even more in the City of Brotherly Love.

Vesia has been excellent throughout his career with the Dodgers. 2023 was the only time in the last six seasons that he didn’t record at least a 0.7 bWAR, and in three straight campaigns, his bWAR has been at least 1.1.

Across 367 games and 328 innings since 2021 with Los Angeles, Vesia has a 2.66 ERA and 438 strikeouts. He has struggled with walks, owning a 4.3 BB/9 ratio during his time with the Dodgers, but he has been able to work around them with elite strikeout stuff and an ability to generate soft contact.

He is a great addition to the New York bullpen, as the Phillies are looking up at them in the projected standings, given they have made zero additions to the Major League roster thus far this offseason.

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