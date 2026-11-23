The Philadelphia Phillies have some weaknesses to address on their roster, but have yet to make an addition to the Big League team.

There has been a lot of work done to fill out the organizational depth with a few intriguing minor league signings. Pitchers Geoff Hartlieb and Max Kranick offer much-needed depth at Triple-A Lehigh Valley as multi-inning options who can step into the rotation in a pinch. The addition of Ricardo Olivar, a former Minnesota Twins catcher, could also help.

But it is hard to fault fans who are getting a little restless, especially when watching one of their National League East rivals, the New York Mets, show aggressiveness on the free agent market and address multiple needs on their own roster.

In need of starting pitching help, the Mets landed the crown jewel of the free agent class, agreeing to a historic deal with Tarik Skubal. And now, New York addressed another need, agreeing to a deal with Paul Goldschmidt.

Mets bolster lineup with Paul Goldschmidt addition

Aug 28, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran first baseman has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal to help out at the corner infield spot. This is an excellent addition by the Mets, who have improved their lineup against left-handed pitching while also improving their defense in the infield.

Goldschmidt might be 39 years old, but he has shown no signs of slowing down and is the perfect short-sided platoon player. He mashed left-handed pitching in 2026 to the tune of a 168 wRC+, which was No. 11 amongst qualified hitters. 11 home runs were hit against southpaws, which was ninth most in the MLB.

The Phillies have two stars in their rotation who are left-handed, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo, who are going to be seeing a lot of Goldschmidt in 2027 whenever these rivals face off on the field.

Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Mets are in agreement on a deal, league sources confirm. @ByRobertMurray on it. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 23, 2026

When combined with Jacob Young, a left-handed hitting first baseman who had an OPS of .793 against right-handed pitching, New York looks to have turned what was a black hole in the lineup in 2026 at first base into a potential strength.

After winning only 74 games last season and finishing 14 games behind Philadelphia in the standings, the Mets have certainly shrunk the gap that existed between the two teams. Skubal and Goldschmidt both address major weaknesses and certainly improve their team.

How will the Phillies respond? They need to add a slugger to the lineup, and the bullpen certainly needs some help. After watching one of their rivals make multiple additions already, Philadelphia fans are having their patience tested as their team has yet to make an impactful addition.

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