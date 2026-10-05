Phillies Next Manager Has To Figure Out Trea Turner Situation

There are a lot of things that the Philadelphia Phillies have on their to-do list this offseason after a disappointing 2026 campaign.

At the top of that list is bringing on a new manager. Alex Cora, who has a great relationship with Dave Dombrowski, is considered the favorite to take over from interim manager Don Mattingly, who led the team to a lot of success in place of Rob Thomson, who was fired after a 9-19 start.

Whether it is Cora or another person hired as manager, the biggest thing they will have to figure out is what to do with veteran Trea Turner. The everyday starter at shortstop the last few seasons should not be guaranteed a role based on how he played this past season.

After leading the National League with a .304 batting average in 2025 and playing at an incredibly high level defensively, his performance fell off a cliff this past season. It was the least productive season of his career, which has led to a lot of questions about his future with the franchise.

Trea Turner not guaranteed starting shortstop spot

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) makes a play to get out Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (not pictured) at first base in the second inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is almost certainly going to be part of the roster; it is hard to imagine any team looking to acquire him after the season he had. Also, he is under contract through 2033, and that deal could quickly become one of the biggest albatrosses in the MLB.

The decline in offensive production is concerning and something the team has to figure out. Maybe he can be moved down in the order, taking some pressure off of him.

What a new manager is going to have to figure out is the defensive alignment. Turner doesn’t look capable of playing at the level necessary anymore to anchor the team’s infield; his struggles were a major reason the Phillies have the least productive defense in the MLB.

It is something that Turner recently provided some insight on, and whether it is something he has thought about at all.

“Me. It’s that simple.”



Trea Turner was asked why the offensive production was down this year for the Phillies



“I think this year is the biggest question mark for me offensively in a long time. I’ve got a lot of work to do. “ pic.twitter.com/QU8RmIDfAW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 2, 2026

“Um, I think yes in the sense that it would come at some point in my career,” Turner said, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “When or why or what … it could be a different answer. But if you don’t play well in any sense of the word, there will always be questions.”

Part of the reason that Turner committed to Philadelphia as a free agent a few years ago was that they guaranteed he would stick at shortstop for the time being. He handled the position for a few years, but a change needs to be made.

In 2026, Turner had a -17 Defensive Runs Saved, which was tied for the second-worst in the MLB with Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and Logan O’Hoppe of the Los Angeles Angels. The only player worse was Luke Keaschall of the Minnesota Twins.

A move to the outfield would help the Phillies a lot, addressing their need for another right-handed-hitting option there. It would also clear a spot for top prospect Aidan Miller if he stays healthy, and Bryson Stott is more than capable of handling shortstop as well.