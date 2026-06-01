Phillies' Move Up in MLB Power Rankings is Justified

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to have a strong West Coast trip last week and are proving that they are going to be a contender once again in the National League.

Following a really bad start to the year, the Phillies have been working their way back since the decision to fire Rob Thomson and will be heading back home after a good West Coast trip, still over .500.

This past week was a major test for Philadelphia. Playing on the road against the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is no easy task. However, with a sweep of the Padres to start the week, the Phillies proved quickly that they are going to be a threat once again.

While they might have swept San Diego to begin the week, they did slip up against the Dodgers over the weekend. Philadelphia dropped two out of three games in the series, but it was overall a strong road trip. Now, with the team coming back home, they will be seeking to build more momentum.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released a new set of power rankings, and after a solid West Coast trip, the Phillies were able to move up from 10th to 9th.

Move Up Is Justified

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Following a (4-2) week against two of the best teams in the NL, the move up for Philadelphia is certainly justified. This is a team that has been one of the best in baseball since the manager changed, and they are proving that they are indeed a threat.

However, while the week was a good one and having a winning record on a West Coast trip is always great, there are still some concerns for the franchise. The offense for the Phillies has been mediocre at best, and they are putting a lot of pressure on their pitching staff to be perfect.

While the pitching staff, for the most part, is getting the job done and is a major reason for the success, the Phillies need to find a way to generate some more offense. With the calendar flipping to June, Philadelphia is going to really have to start thinking about what the plan is going to be to improve the struggling offense.

Overall, this is a team that feels like they might need at least two bats, both probably from the right side of the plate, to compete. This will be something to work on in the coming weeks for the front office, but it is good to see the Phillies continue to win games.