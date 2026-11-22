One of the items on the to-do list for the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason was upgrading behind the plate.

The team isn’t moving on from veteran J.T. Realmuto; coming off the worst season of his career at the plate, no team is going to step up and trade for him with two years and $45 million remaining on his contract.

Instead, the Phillies are hopeful to find a complement who can help take some of the pressure off him to play every day. It was the same goal the team had in 2026, but the performance of Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchan, the main backups this past season, pressed Realmuto into a heavy workload.

So far this offseason, the team has made several moves to shake up the depth behind their veteran. While the organizational depth is certainly improved, the team still needs to find a Major League-caliber partner for Realmuto.

Phillies need to add established MLB catcher

Jun 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Rafael Marchan (13) throws to first during the game against Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stubbs was designated for assignment earlier in the offseason as the start of the shakeup. Ahead of the non-tender deadline, Marchan agreed to a contract, likely coming in a little lower than the $1 million he was projected to earn in arbitration to remain with the club.

He is going to compete for the backup job again, but the players whom Philadelphia has brought in thus far don’t look like they will help much offensively, which is what the team is on the lookout for.

Brian Navarreto, who recently signed a minor league deal, has 42 games of Big League experience under his belt. Alas, he hasn’t gotten much done at the plate with a .183/.221/.338 slash line and a 55 OPS+. However, he is regarded as a solid defensive catcher, which the Phillies have prioritized in the past.

Blake Hunt, a second-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, brings a little bit of youth to the table at 28 years old. He played in two games with the San Diego Padres in 2026 for his Major League debut and went 0-for-3.

Phillies have improved organizational depth behind the plate

Jun 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Blake Hunt (26) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Hunt made his MLB debut on June 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunt has performed well at Triple-A with a .258/.333/.465 slash line in 808 plate appearances, hitting 32 home runs and 39 doubles, showcasing a little bit of offensive upside.

While Triple-A has usable depth now, Philadelphia should continue aiming higher for the No. 2 spot on the Big League roster. They need a more established option to pair with Realmuto, especially if they want to cut down on his playing time.

One intriguing option, Joey Bart, is off the market now, but there are some other solid options such as Carson Kelly and James McCann who would fit the bill as partners for their veteran.

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