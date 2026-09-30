Phillies Lose Edmundo Sosa to Injury Late in Game 2

The Philadelphia Phillies were on the ropes against the Atlanta Braves, facing elimination in Game 2 of their Wild Card Round.

However, they suffered another injury blow late in the game. Already down infielder Luis Arraez, who suffered a left ankle injury against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 24, his replacement, Edmundo Sosa, is now suffering from an injury.

In the top of the ninth inning, he hit a ball deep in the hole to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. Sosa was able to beat it out, hustling down the line, but upon reaching first base, he started to come up lame.

As he slowed down into right field, he immediately signaled to the bench for a replacement. When he was legging out a double in Game 1 the day before, he didn’t look to be running with his normal gait; whatever was bothering him in that moment looked to have worsened when he hustled in Game 2.

Edmundo Sosa forced from game with lower body injury

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a double in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Sosa out of the game, the Phillies called upon Derek Hill to replace him as a pinch runner. An outfielder, Hill stayed in the game and took over in right field. That moved Bryce Harper, who had a brutal misplay in the bottom of the seventh inning that allowed the Braves to take a 3-1 lead, to first base.

Alec Bohm, who made several nice plays in the field, helping turn multiple double plays and scooping several low throws, shifted over to the hot corner at third base to replace Sosa.

Harper helped make up for his miscue in the field by launching a home run in the top of the eighth inning. He sent his ball 417 feet into the seats in right field, which followed a truly mammoth shot from designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who sent his ball 447 feet, helping the team tie the game.

Edmundo Sosa's leg finally gave out after hobbling around pretty heavily the last 2 days. pic.twitter.com/J246FKEAQe — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) September 30, 2026

If Sosa is unable to play in a potential Game 3, it will be interesting to see if the team makes another roster move. The only backup infielder who is on the roster right now is Otto Kemp, since Arraez was left off the Wild Card Round series roster due to his own injury.

The alignment being used for the rest of the game, with Harper at first base, is likely what interim manager Don Mattingly would go to in Game 3 if the team is fortunate enough to survive Game 2 and force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday, Oct. 1.