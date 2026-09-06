Phillies Magic Number Drops Following Big Win Against Braves

With the playoffs right around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies are seeking to clinch a playoff berth soon and are in the middle of a massive series with the Atlanta Braves.

Even though the Braves are seeking to go wire-to-wire in the division, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball following their terrible first month of the season and are well within striking distance now.

While winning the division would be great, the team is going to be focused on getting into the dance first. On Saturday, they were able to have a nice bounce-back performance against Atlanta and won by a score of 4-2.

This was a key win for the team following a loss in the opener. Keeping the chance of winning the series alive was important, and a loss on Saturday would have resulted in a split at best.

Now, with a win, the Phillies’ magic number was able to drop by one game.

Magic Number Hits 15

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With it still being very early in September, it is good to see the strong position that Philadelphia is currently in to make the playoffs. Considering the terrible start, it is pretty remarkable how they were able to turn things around.

Heading into Sunday, the Phillies are now four games back of the Braves, like they were when the series started. Furthermore, they are a half-game back of the Chicago Cubs for the first Wild Card spot.

Making sure they are able to secure that first spot at the bare minimum will be important. Philadelphia would much rather be playing at home compared to being on the road against the Cubs.

What was very encouraging to see was the performance by Wheeler once again. Following a terrible August, it is now two straight good starts for the right-hander. Gaining that trust back and looking like the ace that the team expects him to be will be key.

In the win, he went six innings, allowing just one run and also striking out nine batters. With only two walks allowed, the command was much better for Wheeler.

On Sunday afternoon, the Phillies will be back in action with Aaron Nola on the hill. The right-hander has been really good of late, and he will present Philadelphia with a chance to take the lead in the series. Hopefully, Philadelphia will get another solid performance from a starter in what is another big game.