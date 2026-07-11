Phillies MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be waiting a long time before they are on the clock for the first time in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Because of the rules in place about exceeding the highest surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax, the Phillies' first selection of the 2026 MLB Draft was moved back 10 spots.

They will now be on the clock at No. 36 as a result. Philadelphia was one of five teams to receive such a penalty, being joined by the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

This will be the eighth consecutive year that the Phillies are drafting outside of the top 10, which speaks volumes to the job they have done at the Major League level and remaining competitive. Before this stretch, they selected inside the top 10 in five straight years, landing two of the team’s core players.

Phillies will pick No. 36 in 2026 MLB Draft

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola was selected No. 7 overall in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University. A few years later, in the 2017 MLB Draft, the Phillies selected third baseman Alec Bohm out of Wichita State University.

This will be the latest that Philadelphia has made a selection in a draft since 2012, when they selected right-handed pitcher Shane Watson out of Lakewood High School in Lakewood, California. The next year, they selected his teammate, shortstop J.P. Crawford, with the No. 16 overall pick.

In the 2025 MLB Draft, the Phillies selected right-handed pitcher Gage Wood from the University of Arkansas. Wood is already the No. 1 prospect in the organization, surpassing shortstop Aidan Miller, who is dealing with a back injury that has kept him sidelined for the duration of the 2026 campaign thus far.

Don’t be surprised if Philadelphia goes back to the pitching well early and often in the 2026 MLB Draft given the current state of their Major League rotation and the lack of depth in the minor leagues to turn to.

Andrew Painter was sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after struggling during his Big League debut, and things aren’t going any better on the farm thus far. Adding some arms that are closer to being ready to contribute at the highest level would make a lot of sense for the Phillies, who are in clear win-now mode.

Competitive Balance Round A: No. 36 Overall;

Round 2: No. 64 Overall;

Round 3: No. 100 Overall;

Compensation Pick (Ranger Suarez Departure): No. 128 Overall;

Round 4: No. 135 Overall;