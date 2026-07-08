Why Phillies Will Struggle to Make Major Splash at Trade Deadline

With the All-Star break right around the corner, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hoping to finish the season strong. However, as they look to do so and get a nice break in a few days, the front office will be breaking down areas to improve.

As the Phillies look to continue their impressive turnaround, the team will be on the road for the rest of the way until the break. With the All-Star Game being in Philadelphia this year, there is a lot of work to do to prepare for it, and the Phillies will be well-represented in the game.

This is a Philadelphia team that has a lot of high-end talent on the roster, and it has been a major reason why they are back well over the .500 mark. However, the Phillies do have some needs and will be looking to improve. Unfortunately, they don’t have the best farm system in order to do so.

Phillies Lacking Top Prospects for Major Splash

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the farm system for Philadelphia, the unit is not that strong. The Phillies are always an aggressive team when it comes to making trades, and that has left their farm system in a tough spot. Furthermore, their ability to both draft and develop players has been a bit of an issue, and it has left the farm in some trouble.

While Philadelphia would likely love to make a splash this summer and get better, who they would deal with in order to accomplish that could be tricky. When looking at some of the best prospects and young players in the organization, options are limited.

Currently, it appears like Gage Wood and Aidan Miller are the two top players in the minors. Wood was a first-round pick for the Phillies last year, and he has been rising up the ranks in their farm system.

Miller is a bit more established than Wood, but the talented slugger has been dealing with a back injury and has yet to play this season. While he is a talented prospect, it’s unlikely that teams would pursue him with the injured back. Furthermore, a former top prospect in Andrew Painter has seen his stock come crashing down after struggles in the majors and a recent demotion.

Overall, while Philadelphia would love to improve in significant ways this summer, it’s hard to imagine that they will be able to make a major splash based on how their prospect pool looks.