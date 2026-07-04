Phillies Need to Add Depth to Key Area Before MLB Trade Deadline

As the Philadelphia Phillies get set for a series against the Kansas City Royals, the team will be looking at ways to improve this summer.

Since May, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball and are once again a true threat in the National League. Heading into their weekend series against the Royals, Philadelphia is now 10 games over the .500 mark and playing some great baseball.

This is a team that has a lot of star power currently, and these players have helped carry them this year. Overall, while the Phillies are one of the best teams in the National League, the team does have a few areas to address if they are going to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Philadelphia knows first-hand how challenging it is to compete with them, and their paths very much could cross again at some point in October. If the Phillies are going to finally win a World Series with this core in place, some upgrades will have to be made. Furthermore, one of those areas might be a bit of a surprise.

Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about a need for the Phillies at the trade deadline to help the back end of their rotation.

Philadelphia Has Major Holes in Rotation

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) stands on the mound against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it is strange to say that a rotation that has Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler in it has issues, that is unfortunately the case for the Phillies. This duo is one of the best in the league, but the options behind them have created a cause for concern.

The combination of Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter at the end of the rotation has been bad so far this season. Painter has already been sent back to the minors to work on some things, and what the Phillies will do with Nola is up for debate. The right-hander is signed to a big contract long-term, and Philadelphia is limited in what they are going to be able to do with his spot.

Fortunately, the team has seen some encouraging things from Alan Rangel, but adding another veteran to help solidify the end of the rotation makes a lot of sense. This is a team that doesn’t need a star pitcher, but depth is important.

While the end of the rotation won’t hurt the team in the playoffs, it is still a need if they are going to chase down the Braves in the NL East.