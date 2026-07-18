Phillies Need To Take Advantage of Impending Mets Fire Sale

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a magnificent job turning their season around after a disastrous start under Rob Thomson, who was fired 28 games into the campaign with a 9-19 record.

Entering play on July 18, the Phillies were 54-44, only three games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race. If they are going to chase down their division rivals, they need to aggressively pursue upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Of course, that is easier said than done. It takes two to tango, and Philadelphia needs to not only find a team that is a good match for them, but also outbid other buyers in the process. Given the state of their farm system, Dave Dombrowski faces some obstacles.

Alas, there is one team the Phillies should be eyeing as a team to make a deal with: the New York Mets. Their NL East rivals are currently in the cellar of the division, and a recent report indicated the team is preparing for a fire sale ahead of the deadline.

Phillies need to take advantage of Mets being sellers

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As the second half begins Thursday night, it seems the time has come: A rival executive said the Mets informed their team that the sale is on, and that everyone but young stars Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto, is available. That doesn’t mean everyone will go. But it means the Mets will listen on just about everyone, which is in keeping with what people familiar with their thinking have signaled for weeks,” shared Chelsea Janes of SNY on X.

If true, Philadelphia needs to get in on the action. The days of old when division rivals didn’t want to make deals with each other are long gone; should they present the Mets with a strong offer, New York will accept it.

The Mets have a few players who would really help the Phillies for the stretch run. Dombrowski won’t find answers for their right-handed hitting or outfielder need, but New York is flush with the kind of pitching that contenders will line up for ahead of the deadline.

Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley and Huascar Brazoban would all look great being inserted into the backend of the Philadelphia bullpen to help build the bridge to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran. Right now, Orion Kerkering is the only reliable arm interim manager Don Mattingly can trust, along with the emerging Jonathan Bowlan.

SNY's @chelsea_janes reports the Mets' sale is on.



"As the second half begins Thursday night, it seems the time has come: A rival executive said the Mets informed their team that the sale is on, and that everyone but young stars Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan… pic.twitter.com/H9N4QmdOB9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 16, 2026

The Phillies desperately need a left-handed relief pitcher, with Jose Alvarado and Tanner Banks struggling so mightily. Raley would address that need. Philadelphia could also check in on A.J. Minter, who has been dominant in his return from injury. Weaver is under contract for next season, so prying him loose could be difficult.

It would behoove Philadelphia to also check in on Freddy Peralta. Set to be a free agent after the season, he is as likely a trade candidate as any player in the MLB as long as the Mets remain on the outside looking in on the playoff race.

The Phillies may have to pay a little more of a price tag, given that they are division rivals, but it would be worthwhile. Their bullpen needs help with Brad Keller now sidelined for the season because of a UCL injury.

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