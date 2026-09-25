Phillies Will Unsurprisingly Not Have Luis Arraez in Lineup Following Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for their final three games of the regular season, and there is a lot on the line.

Following another disappointing season against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Phillies have still yet to be able to clinch a playoff spot in the National League. In the wild card picture, both the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs are ahead of them and know that they will officially be playing in October.

With a magic number of just two with three games to play, the odds of Philadelphia making the postseason are still extremely high. However, they need to handle their business, and some help from the Padres in their series against the Diamondbacks would also go a long way.

Furthermore, with some struggles of late and really in September as a whole, there is reason to be concerned about the state of the franchise with the playoffs right around the corner. On Thursday, the team suffered what could be a major blow with Luis Arraez going down while running to first base. It certainly didn’t look good for the All-Star second baseman, and he will be out of the lineup on Friday against the Rays.

Arraez Out of Lineup as Expected

Phillies lineup vs. Rays. 6:40 p.m. ET on NBCSP/94WIP.



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Harper 9

Bohm 3

Stott 4

Marsh 7

Crawford 8

Realmuto 2

Sosa 5



Sánchez LHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 25, 2026

Following what looked like a bad injury, it comes as no surprise to see Arraez not in the lineup on Friday. This is a second blow for the Phillies, with the All-Star second baseman being their big acquisition this summer.

As one of the best contact hitters in the game, Arraez was brought in to help strengthen a lineup that has been very inconsistent at times. However, he hasn’t made quite the impact that the team likely would have hoped for.

Now, with Arraez out of the lineup, it is worth noting that he wasn’t placed on the injured list. Perhaps this means that a return in the wild card round or potentially NLDS could still be in the cards.

On Friday, Philadelphia will have Edmundo Sosa starting at third base with Bryson Stott moving back over to second base. It will be interesting to see what the plan going forward ends up being if Arraez remains out for an extended period of time.

The addition of the All-Star moved Bryce Harper to the outfield, but with Arraez out of the lineup, Harper is still playing in right field. Overall, the Phillies have to hope that Arraez is back soon. This is a lineup that hasn’t looked great of late, and losing him wouldn’t help improve that.