Phillies Pitcher Expected to Start 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some excellent baseball this season, and the team is going to be well-represented at the Mid-Summer Classic in Philadelphia.

Even though the season didn’t start out well for the Phillies, this is a team that has completely turned things around. Now, Philadelphia is one of the best teams in the National League, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

With the midway point of the year just passing and the All-Star break coming up soon, the Phillies being well over .500 is impressive. To little surprise, the success of the team has come from some excellent play from their star players.

This is a veteran group for Philadelphia and one that has won a lot of games together. While they might not have won the World Series yet, they are a playoff contender every season, and this season has been no different.

As expected with the team performing well, they are expected to be well-represented in their home stadium for the All-Star Game. Furthermore, with one of the best pitchers in the league, Phillies fans might be in for a treat.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently wrote about the plan for the National League being to start Cristopher Sanchez in front of his home crowd.

Sanchez Worthy of Being the Starter

Jun 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) walks off the field after the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has undoubtedly been a fantastic season for the star left-hander of the Phillies. So far, he has totaled a (10-3) record, 2.00 ERA, and 136 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched. The numbers for Sanchez have been incredible this season, and he also recently had one of the best stretches of all time.

In May, the 29-year-old didn’t allow a single run, making it one of the most impressive stretches in a long time. With the game being in Philadelphia, Sanchez getting the nod would be excellent to see for the fans.

Joining Sanchez at the All-Star Game will be four of his teammates. From the lineup, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper have all made the team. Furthermore, Jhoan Duran is also joining Sanchez.

One player who was notably left off the team was Sanchez’s partner in the rotation, Zack Wheeler. The right-hander figured to be worthy of being an All-Star despite missing some time in the beginning of the year. However, as of now, he didn’t make the cut.

While things can change between now and the All-Star Game, it appears that it will be the talented southpaw of the Phillies who will get the honor of starting the Mid-Summer Classic.